Toughest rodeo coming to the Quad-Cities

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo National Tour returns to the Quad-Cities for two shows at the Taxslayer Center in Moline.
Shows will be 7:30 p.m., April 2, and 2 p.m, April 3.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Monday. Tickets are family priced starting at $20 with additional options including a Gold Buckle Package that includes a free program and a VIP meet and greet at 5:45 p.m. as well as early access to the preshow.
Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.
For more info, visit www.wtrodeo.com or call 563-879-4492.
The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo features the fan favorite events: Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding and Bareback Riding …as well as Women’s Barrel Racing. The “Main Event” of the night, the Bonus Showdown Round, is an adrenaline rush gone western as the top two in each event go head-to-head, in a winner takes all finale as the winners are crowned.
Quad-City Times