TRAVEL: Extraordinary Grand Canyon is worth an off-season visit

In 1908, the great president Teddy Roosevelt said of the natural wonder that is the Grand Canyon: “You cannot improve on it. But what you can do is keep it for your children, your children’s children, and all who come after you, as the one great sight which every American should see.”

My wife and I each had seen the Grand Canyon as small children, and we felt it was time to visit it with our two boys, Alex, 25, and Josh, near 20. We made the trip in January during the boys' holiday break from school — a perfect period to avoid the normal crush of visitors.

The many amenities and developments that have sprouted around the Grand Canyon have helped the national park draw a deluge of visitors from around the world each year, growing from just 37,745 in 1919 to 6.38 million in 2018.

January turned out to be an ideal time to check out the Grand Canyon over a period of two days. January and February are typically the months that draw the lowest number of visitors. In 2018, just 257,366 visited in January, compared to the peak of July — 799,765 — when the average high temperature is around 106 degrees.