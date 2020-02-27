TRAVEL: Extraordinary Grand Canyon is worth an off-season visit

In 1908, the great president Teddy Roosevelt said of the natural wonder that is the Grand Canyon: “You cannot improve on it. But what you can do is keep it for your children, your children’s children, and all who come after you, as the one great sight which every American should see.”
My wife and I each had seen the Grand Canyon as small children, and we felt it was time to visit it with our two boys, Alex, 25, and Josh, near 20. We made the trip in January during the boys' holiday break from school — a perfect period to avoid the normal crush of visitors.
The many amenities and developments that have sprouted around the Grand Canyon have helped the national park draw a deluge of visitors from around the world each year, growing from just 37,745 in 1919 to 6.38 million in 2018.
January turned out to be an ideal time to check out the Grand Canyon over a period of two days. January and February are typically the months that draw the lowest number of visitors. In 2018, just 257,366 visited in January, compared to the peak of July — 799,765 — when the average high temperature is around 106 degrees.
When we were there, it was in the 30s, with a dazzlingly clear azure sky. Only a few places were too dangerous to visit because of ice.
Since we were driving to the canyon from the south — we first checked out the gorgeous red-rock formations in Sedona, Ariz. — we stayed at a hotel in Tusayan, Ariz., just two miles from the Grand Canyon National Park South Rim entrance.
Admission to the park for up to seven days is $35 per vehicle, $30 per motorcycle, or $20 per pedestrian or cyclist. Fees for commercial bus/tour van passengers vary. (By contrast, Disney World tickets now start at $109 per day, per park, per person.)
The canyon’s North Rim rises 1,000 feet higher than the South Rim, and it is much less accessible and much less developed than the South Rim. Heavy snows close the road to the North Rim from late October to mid-May of each year. Hikers prepared for a multiday canyon adventure can walk from the South Rim to the North Rim for a winter camping experience. We didn’t come to camp or hike, but simply to revel in the natural beauty.
The first night, we drove into a silent, inky-black park. We saw no other traffic and experienced the mystery and majesty of the Grand Canyon at night.
Last year, during the 100th anniversary of the park, Grand Canyon was certified as an International Dark Sky Park. You truly feel your insignificance here, measured against the limitless sweep and sky of your surroundings.
It’s practically impossible to grasp how the canyon was created in the first place — how Mother Nature could have painted a cavernous, craggy canvas with such character, clarity and colorful variety.
It had been believed that the Colorado River began carving the Grand Canyon about 6 million years ago, but a 2012 study suggested that the process may have begun as far back as 70 million years, according to nationalparks.org. The many visitor centers and lodges in the park offer a rock-solid education on the canyon’s creation and importance.
There's so much to see and do at the canyon, but two of the best views are from Mather Point and the Desert View Watchtower. The latter is on the east end of the park and one of several structures designed by master architect and interior designer Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter (1869-1958).
She was chief architect and decorator for the Fred Harvey Company from 1902 to 1948. Colter's free-form buildings at Grand Canyon "took direct inspiration from the landscape and served as part of the basis of the developing artistic aesthetic for appropriate development in areas that became national parks," according to nps.gov/grca/learn/photosmultimedia/colter_index.htm.
At Desert View, you can climb to the top of a 70-foot-tall stone tower for a panoramic view extending more than 100 miles on a clear day. The historic Watchtower is a replica of prehistoric towers found on the Colorado Plateau, designed in 1932 by Colter, and adorned with copies of Native American designs.
She also was architect for the park's Hopi House, Hermit's Rest, and Lookout Studio.
Also, be sure to visit the 1905 El Tovar hotel, built to provide luxurious accommodations for Santa Fe railroad customers. Then considered the most elegant hotel west of the Mississippi River, it was named in honor of Pedro de Tovar of the Coronado Expedition. Though he never set eyes on the Grand Canyon, he was the one who reported the existence of the canyon to the Spanish. Early famous guests to El Tovar included Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, playwright George Bernard Shaw, and author Zane Grey.
The Grand Canyon Village area includes a campground, RV park with full hookups, several lodges, restaurants, a grocery store, visitor centers, museums, gift shops, a backcountry information center, and shuttle system.
You can pay homage to the legacy of Teddy Roosevelt at the more affordable restaurant at Bright Angel Lodge. The Teddy Roosevelt burger includes a half-pound of bison meat, white cheddar cheese and bourbon bacon jam. Like the rest of the park, it's immensely satisfying.