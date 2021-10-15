Tricks, treats, and cinematic creeps: 10 flicks for Halloween

2. Psycho (1960) ... If you loved John Carpenter's "Halloween," thank Alfred Hitchcock. This film laid the groundwork for Italian giallo and the slasher craze with its terrifying point-of-view killings. Watch it alone and this film will creep you out.

3. Scream (1996) ... By far the most successful post-modern horror film ever. While it consciously borrowed from the slasher and giallo films of 1970s and 1980s, it still scares audiences.

4. Ghostbusters (1988) ... "A film for the whole family" may sound cliche, but the first iteration of this movie was a romp when it was first released and holds up to this day. There are a few reasons why Bill Murray is a legend. This film is one of them.

5. Candyman (1992) ... Thinking of seeing the recently released reboot of the Candyman series? Go back to the roots and check out this first take. It's disturbing and hypnotic and will leave you pondering these three words: Be my victim.

6. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966) ... You could argue this should be No. 1 on the list because it's a child's first exposure to our beloved myths of Halloween. Watching the classic every year — at every age — is good for the soul.