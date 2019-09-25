DAVENPORT — The QC Theatre Workshop's eighth season continues Friday with the two-person play, “Gruesome Playground Injuries” (2011), a dark comedy by Rajiv Joseph. It will be directed by Max Moline and star Tristan Odenkirk and Joanna Mills.
They play Doug and Kayleen, who meet at the nurse’s office in their elementary school; she’s got a painful stomach ache, and he’s all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school. Over the next 30 years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies, according to a synopsis.
With compassion and humor, playwright Joseph (Broadway’s "Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo") “crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show,” said a review of an April 2019 Des Moines production at broadwayworld.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Tristan Odenkirk, an Augustana College senior, has had leading roles in the college's "In the Next Room," and the professional Mississippi Bend Players' "Biloxi Blues," "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "Beginner's Luck." Joanna Mills' credits include "Baby" and "The Tin Woman" at Moline's Black Box Theatre, and "Handle with Care" at Davenport's New Ground Theatre.
"Gruesome Playground Injuries" will run through Oct. 6 at QCTW, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is by the "pay what it's worth" policy, where patrons see the play first, and determine what they'd like to pay afterward.
For reservations, contact qctheatreworkshop.org/reservations.