Well, what do you know? When it comes to a sweet summer comedy, “Uncle Drew” is a champ. This underdog sports movie hasn’t got a mean bone in its body, so to speak.
Uncle Drew (NBA player Kyrie Irving) really isn’t the central character. That’s Dax (Lil Rel Howery, “Tag” and “Get Out”) who works selling shoes at a Foot Locker. Dax loves basketball, and will do anything for the team (which includes a character played by Aaron Gordon) he coaches. He thinks they can win a tournament at Harlem’s Rucker Park, where many real-life basketball legends have played.
Unfortunately, Dax’s rival Mookie (Nick Kroll, television’s “Parks and Recreation”) absconds with what amounts to everything Dax cherishes. So Dax ends up trying to assemble another team.
And now we come to Uncle Drew. If this were a movie, it would go into flashback mode.
In 2012, Irving played Uncle Drew in a bunch of videos advertising what then was Pepsi Max. The character is much older than Irving, who, with the use prosthetics, played a guy who surprised the players on street-ball courts.
Now we can flash forward and get back to the subject at hand: Dax finds Uncle Drew and recruits him, whereupon Drew decides to hunt down the players he has known from his glory days. They include Chris Webber as Preacher, along with Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson.
Howery carries the movie well with help from an enjoyable ensemble. And the talented Webber steals every scene he’s in. He simply must be cast in more movies.
There’s a lot to like about this take on the “let’s-get-the-band-back-together” theme.
The movie is tender-hearted in its approach to the ideas of growing older, being misjudged and what makes a family. I loved the way the adage “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take” is used in this film.
The soundtrack is fun, too. I left the auditorium with “Ridiculous” by Kyrie Irving featuring LunchMoney Lewis, going through my head.
Admittedly, I know next to nothing about basketball, so that means basketball fans will enjoy this movie even more than I did. Throughout, there are references to real-life players and historic games. The cameo appearances are too many to list – just keep your eyes open.
You’ll also spot some placements for Pepsi and other products, but that’s OK: Most are clever enough to bring a smile to your face.
In fact that’s pretty much what the whole movie will do.