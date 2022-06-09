Unreleased Stephen King horror films to headline at Alternating Currents

A new headliner is set to bring a horde of horrors to Alternating Currents this summer.

Stephen King Rules Festival, developed by production company Barker Street Cinema, will show unreleased films based on the crowning horror writer's works, along with panel discussions and interviews with filmmakers.

Alternating Currents, which will run Aug. 18-21, is a free arts festival spanning Davenport, Rock Island and Moline. More than 100 film screenings, concerts, readings and more will take place throughout the festival at more than 20 venues.

The Stephen King Rules Festival will take place Aug. 19-21 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The festival's lineup includes films made by emerging filmmakers, who received permission to adapt King's works through his Dollar Baby Deal. Barker Street Cinema will show its own film, "The Doctor's Case," at Alternating Currents.

“The Dollar Baby program aligns so well with our mission to highlight up and coming creatives, and we are thrilled to add this programming to the Alternating Currents Film Festival this year,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Event Director Jason Gilliland in a news release. “This will be a fantastic opportunity to feature filmmakers and will be a popular attraction for festival goers."

