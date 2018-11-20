Three chart-topping country musical acts — Dan + Shay, Jake Owen and Brad Paisley — and one rock band — Tesla — have been tapped to play next summer’s Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.
Four of the six grandstand acts for the 2019 fair, set to be a weeklong celebration of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' 100th anniversary, were announced Tuesday during a news conference at the fairgrounds.
"With this being our 100th year, we wanted to do something big," said Shawn Loter, fairgrounds general manager. "100 years is a big deal."
To fit the occasion, Loter said he doubled the previous year's entertainment budget.
The 2019 fair, held on the fairgrounds on Locust Street in Davenport, is set for July 30-Aug. 4.
Here’s the lineup so far:
- Tuesday, July 30: Dan + Shay
- Wednesday, July 31: To be announced.
- Thursday, Aug. 1: Jake Owen
- Friday, Aug. 2: Tesla
- Saturday, Aug. 3: To be announced.
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Brad Paisley
Loter, 43, who took over as general manager in 2017 and has worked for the fair since he was 13, said Tuesday's announcement marks the "earliest in a long time that so many grandstand acts have been announced."
He expects to unveil the rest of the grandstand lineup in the upcoming weeks.
"We wanted to get it out there so people could start getting excited," he said.
The general manager also said he was "a little nervous" to make the announcement.
"It's a strong lineup," Loter said. "But it's hard because we can't get everyone you want. You can't everyone's favorite band."
In the days leading up to the "big reveal," posts on the fairground’s Facebook page hinted that the lineup would include big-name country artists who “have had at least 25 No. 1 hits combined” and who performed or won awards at last week’s Country Music Association Awards, or CMAs.
Loter said he focused on snagging artists that have either never played the fair or haven't played the event in the last several years.
He also shared information regarding when tickets would go on sale and how much they will cost.
Fair-goers can attend all of the grandstand shows by purchasing a Fun Card, which also covers general admission to the fair each day. Those are on sale now and cost $75, which is up from the 2018 fair's $60 price tag.
The 2018 fair included headliners such as Chris Young, Sublime with Rome, Toby Keith, Theory of a Deadman, Billy Currington and Justin Moore.
The concerts often bring in between 15,000 to 30,000 people per night. The attendance record sits at 31,200 and goes back to an Alan Jackson concert in 2008.
About 300,000 people attended the 2018 fair over six days, Loter said.
"We're going to have a lot of new things for people," he said. "This is going to be the best year yet."