Venezuelan violinist brings varied experience to share with Quad-City students

“I want to help inspire the next generation,” Florido said from his Los Angeles home. “I don’t want to make all professional musicians, but music develops your brain in so many more ways than just learning what’s in school, and it creates potential music patrons.”

Florido started playing at age 10, and came to the U.S. in 1987 to study with legendary Indiana University professor Josef Gingold, who taught the likes of Joshua Bell and Gil Shaham. Florido earned a full ride to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Butler, where he finished in 1996. In addition to classical violin, Florido has studied Afro-Cuban, jazz, rock, and bluegrass. His score of musical influences is varied, incorporating composers and performers such as Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Grappelli, Hendrix, Ponty, Shankar and Santana.

He’s shared the stage with everyone from Pinchas Zukermann and Itzhak Perlman to Whitney Houston, Moody Blues, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Florido has led workshops and residencies all over the world.

He credited his father’s love for a variety of styles. “My dad was always feeding me these kinds of music,” from Bach, to folk, to Italian opera, to Miles Davis, he said.