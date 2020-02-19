Venezuelan violinist brings varied experience to share with Quad-City students

Orchestra students from Rock Island-Milan and Davenport will benefit from the encyclopedic, varied experience of acclaimed violinist Jesus Florido.
The friendly, 53-year-old Venezuelan will work over three days with junior-high and high-school students, and will be part of a joint public concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Rock Island High School Auditorium, 1400 25th Ave. Tickets cost $15.
“He is one of the most well-respected Latin educators and violinists around,” Matt Manweiler, orchestra director for the Rock Island district, said recently, noting they studied under the same violin professor at Butler University in Indianapolis.
“A lot of our students have Hispanic heritage, and playing about Latin music is a great way to celebrate that heritage," Manweiler said. “We also want to teach all of our students to embrace people that are from a different culture than they are. We feel one of the best ways to accomplish this goal is to have a fun learning environment and immersion in diverse art.
“Our goal is to create a lifelong love and appreciation of music in our students,” Manweiler said. “We feel that playing music from other cultures and traditions can help our students to become well-rounded musicians and audience members. Sometimes a rhythmic mambo is more accessible to a teenager than a Beethoven string quartet is. I believe we have to teach about music of different styles to try to make those connections.”
“I want to help inspire the next generation,” Florido said from his Los Angeles home. “I don’t want to make all professional musicians, but music develops your brain in so many more ways than just learning what’s in school, and it creates potential music patrons.”
You have free articles remaining.
Florido started playing at age 10, and came to the U.S. in 1987 to study with legendary Indiana University professor Josef Gingold, who taught the likes of Joshua Bell and Gil Shaham. Florido earned a full ride to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Butler, where he finished in 1996. In addition to classical violin, Florido has studied Afro-Cuban, jazz, rock, and bluegrass. His score of musical influences is varied, incorporating composers and performers such as Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Grappelli, Hendrix, Ponty, Shankar and Santana.
He’s shared the stage with everyone from Pinchas Zukermann and Itzhak Perlman to Whitney Houston, Moody Blues, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Florido has led workshops and residencies all over the world.
He credited his father’s love for a variety of styles. “My dad was always feeding me these kinds of music,” from Bach, to folk, to Italian opera, to Miles Davis, he said.
“Education is so very important to me, I need to pass it on, pay it forward,” he said, noting being an example of a successful minority musician also is vital. “Representation is important. In my days, I didn’t have that,” he said. “Butler is a very white school, but I always felt so welcomed by everybody.”
“I like to show kids -- especially underprivileged – if you work hard, look at me,” Florido said. “I came here with nothing; everything I made I did by working hard, and trying to inspire. If I did it, you can do it too. I’m not the most talented person, but I work my butt off.”
Aminia Mashimango, a Rocky senior who’s played viola six years in school orchestras, is looking forward to playing more diverse music.
“It’s really exciting, just to hear and be a part of other people’s music, people that are alive,” he said. “I’m very interested in continuing to play music. It’s been so essential in my growth academically and personally.
“It has forced me to look at and appreciate the things that other people have made, and to make my own interpretation of it,” Mashimango said.