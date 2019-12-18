'Voice of the Quad-Cities' and Head East coming to Rust Belt

EAST MOLINE — The Rust Belt has a couple of exciting events coming up in the next few weeks, starting with the first round of the new competition “Are You The Voice Of The Quad Cities?,” beginning at noon Saturday at 533 12th Ave.
The open, blind auditions are free to enter, and competitors will perform without accompaniment. You must pre-register at areyouthevoiceofthequadcities.com. The next rounds of competition will be held Jan. 4 and Feb. 15, with general admission of $20 each.
All competitors will receive a T-shirt. The first-place winner will get $3,500 and an additional $500 to donate to a local high school of his or her choice. The second-place prize is $500, and third place is $100. Contestants must be 12 or older.
The other event features Illinois-based rock band Head East, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The band will kick off the new year with a Rust Belt show at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. General admission is $20, and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
You have free articles remaining.
The legendary classic rock band “has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, good-time rock harmonies that few bands can equal,” according to a tour release. “Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. Their signature song, 'Never Been Any Reason,' with notable chorus 'Save my life I'm going down for the last time,' has long been considered by many radio stations across the country as 'The Rock & Roll National Anthem.'”
This year, the band will perform most cuts off of its iconic record, “Flat As a Pancake,” the release said. According to founding member and keyboardist Roger Boyd, Head East will continue to “bring their brand of dance and shout, good-time rock and roll to audiences of all ages for many years to come. As long as I can lift my synthesizer over my head and the audience goes wild, we'll keep rockin' on,” he said.
The band's original members grew up in southern Illinois. Originally known as the TimeAtions, the band adopted the name Head East at the suggestion of Baxter Forrest Twilight, who was a technician/stage-hand for the band. Aug. 6, 1969 is recognized as the date the band officially became Head East and they played their first gig in Carbondale.
The band originally included brothers Roger and Larry Boyd, Steve Huston, John Schlitt and Dan Piper, and many other members would come and go over the years, according to the band's biography. Head East currently consists of Roger Boyd (keyboards and vocals), Greg Manahan (bass, lead guitar and vocals), Glen Bridger (lead guitar and vocals), Eddy Jones (drums and vocals) and Darren Walker (lead vocals and bass).
For more information, visit head-east.com.