Most people get their hair cut more than twice in three years. Circa '21 is offering its own theatrical trim — with stylish cuts of mystery and audience interaction — by reprising the popular comedy “Shear Madness.”
First done here in 2016, the longest-running, nonmusical play in American theater history is a murder mystery that takes place in a hairstyling salon, always in the present day, with references to current events and local locations, and improvisation plays a large part.
During the first act, the ancient, unseen and unloved landlady (concert pianist Isabel Czerny) is murdered. It's up to audience members to determine who killed her.
The flagship Boston company (launched in January 1980) has given birth to 50 productions in the U.S., and “Shear Madness” has been translated into 23 languages, playing worldwide including Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Tel Aviv, Melbourne, Johannesburg and Seoul.
Circa director Warner Crocker (who last led “Diamonds & Divas” at Circa earlier this year) helms the new production, noting every director who does it has to complete “Shear Madness” school at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where they attend rehearsals, performances and learn about the show.
“It's still running at the Kennedy Center, two shows a day,” Crocker said this week. “The play is supposed to be happening the day you see it, so anything that's going on, they put it in.”
“I wake up every morning and look at news feeds, check out social media a lot more than I normally do, to see if there is something hot right now that I can put in the show today,” said Circa vet Tom Walljasper, who's reprising his flamboyant role as salon owner Tony.
The audience participation makes every performance different, he said, noting there are six possible murder suspects. “You never know what's going to be asked, what people think.”
“The audience, as witnesses, is invited to respond to what they've seen on stage,” Crocker said. “The audience can go off on tangents that have nothing to do with the play, and these guys have to be prepared to react.”
Responding to suggestions is the most fun in the show for Jennifer Poarch, who returns to play Barbara, the ditsy assistant. “It's so much fun to see so many people be so involved in minor details or major details, and they're bantering with us.”
“It's so much fun coming back and having a new director too,” Poarch said. “It's fun to have that difference; you don't want to get stale. The show changes day by day. It just brings new life to it, and new moments.”
“It doesn't feel like it's a remount,” Walljasper added, noting there are two different actors in the cast compared with 2016. “It's fresh and original.”
“In some ways, this is a dream for the actors because you get that freedom to play with it and see where it goes,” Crocker said.
“It literally is a different outcome every night, based on the audience response,” the director said. That required a longer rehearsal period, more like for musicals than straight plays.
“The audience decides what show they want and that's the show they get,” Walljasper said. “To tell an actor, this person was selected tonight, so all of a sudden, the dialogue goes in different directions. You have to be on your toes and know what's happening.”
“These guys have to carry a lot more in their head than a typical show,” Crocker said. “They should be commended for doing it so well.”
“It is fun, but there's a little anxiety there,” Walljasper said.
“I thought I was gonna have a heart attack on stage a couple times because my heart was racing so hard,” Poarch said.
The closest thing to this that Walljasper has done is children's theater, when you're given freedom sometime to react off how the kids' audiences do. Crocker co-wrote the musical “Southern Crossroads,” which was done twice at Circa, within 16 months, in 2012 and 2013.
“It's similar in how immersed the audience gets,” Walljasper said of that show, where he played the evil banker. “When people think they're right about something, it brings out more passion.” In “Southern Crossroads” at times, audiences booed his character and he had to skip some lines “because they did not let me talk; they did not like me,” he recalled.
In “Shear Madness,” “we get yelled at, told that we're wrong,” Walljasper said. “They're so involved, they need to comment or say something.”
“When people come to see this who've never seen it before, they think they're coming to a play,” he said. “All of a sudden, they're asked to do stuff ... . It just takes one boisterous person in the audience to say something and everybody else goes, I guess it's OK to say something.”
“Barbara is sassy, super friendly and just always wants to have a good time,” Poarch said of her part.
Walljasper said his character description named Tony as a combination of Eddie Murphy, Lucille Ball and a dash of Bugs Bunny. “Those are all names I identify with,” he said. “Those three things, that's all I needed to know.”
The Bugs reference is his comedic stingers, and “Tony's got a lot of zingers,” he said.
“The show's just fun; it's great for the end of summer,” Crocker said. “You just want to let your brain go and laugh at some very funny people doing some really crazy things. This is a great opportunity to do that. And it's not just the characters, because you also get to laugh at some of the audience members.”
The cast includes Circa veterans Cory Boughton (from the slapstick hit “Boeing-Boeing”), Brad Hauskins (“Newsies: The Musical”), Sherry Konjura (“Nana's Naughty Knickers”) and Tristan Tapscott (“Holiday Inn”).