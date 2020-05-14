Watch now: Curbside Concerts: River Music Experience offers safe, live music ‘when everything else seems like it’s falling apart’

“I think what I like most is that connection,” he said. Recorded music is great, he said, but “it’s something extra special that happens, that special magic that happens, at a live performance.”

Thankfully, “it turns out there are other ways to do some of that” besides traditional concerts, he said. The project “isn’t sort of a faint attempt at replicating the normal way of things. It’s not a faded copy of live music; it’s a different experience that has its own benefits, and that’s an exciting thing,” Danner said.

“It’s really nice for us to see something new and positive come out of this when everything else seems like it’s falling apart.”

Danner said RME also has arranged other programs while coping with COVID-19, including Music Lab, which airs every weekday at 10 a.m. on Facebook for kids ages 8 and younger, as well as Solitary Sessions, which are solo concerts that are streamed or posted to Facebook once a week.

“We decided pretty early on that putting something out there was better than planning forever and trying to make something perfect,” Danner said.