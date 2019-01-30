Wednesday's scheduled performance of the Broadway musical, "Kinky Boots," at the Adler Theatre has been canceled.
The show has been canceled due to "weather-related complications," according to a press release from the Adler Theatre.
"Logistical weather-related complications occurred delaying the anticipated arrival times of cast and crew," the release said. "Therefore, it won’t be possible to present the full scale production as intended this evening."
The performance has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 19.
Tickets for the January 30 date will be honored for the June 19 performance. Patrons who want to receive a refund can take their tickets to the original point of purchase immediately.
For more information, visit adlertheatre.com or call 563-326-8500.