Thursday, Aug. 9
Channel Cat Talk: Waterway Operation and Maintenance: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Josh Hendrix, this trip will focus on why the lock and dam system was constructed, how it has been maintained to date and the ongoing repairs at Lock and Dam 15. Participants will have a chance to lock through (weather and traffic dependent) and see the ongoing work to upgrade the downstream lock wall. $14.
Friday, Aug. 10
Lewis Knudsen: 6-9 p.m., Steventon's Steakhouse, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St. Free.
Shakespeared: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring an all-new lost play by Shakespeare, just made up. Blending classic iambic pentameter and vernacular vulgarity, this show is hilarious, not high brow. Rated R. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Riverine Walk: Downtown Rock Island, Rock Solid: 9-10:30 a.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Miles Brainard participants will tour the oldest downtown in the Quad-Cities and learn about the past, present and future with a focus on architecture and a changing economy. $6, free for members.
Topaze: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring John Barrymore, Myrna Loy, and Albert Conti. (1933) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 8 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Trash Talk: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring a one-of-a-kind trashy daytime talk show. Participants can be part of a live studio audience at this trashy talk show, complete with over-the-top fights, audience interaction and an array of guests that are only as awful as the audience choose to make them. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 12
2018 Rock Island Artists' Market: noon to 4 p.m., Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. The Rock Island Artists Market will begin a third season featuring live music, a variety of art, local produce, flowers, handcrafted goods and more. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Dino Days: Special Needs Night: 4-7 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The Putnam will host this modified Dino Days experience for participants with special needs featuring a sensory-friendly showing of, "The Good Dinosaur." After the film, guests will be able to participate in dino-themed activities modified to accommodate special needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $13 adults, $10 youth.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Crazy Horse family members Floyd Clown and Doug War Eagle will join author, William Matson, to discuss and sign the book, "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy," based on the family's oral history. Books will be available for purchase. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Book Sale: 4-7 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can flip through used books about art and art history at this used book sale. The books include past catalogs, as well as books donated by generous museum members. Proceeds benefit the Figge's educational programs. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Harrington's Pub, 2321 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Friday, Aug. 17
Greg and Rich: 5-9 p.m., Missippi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. This will be an outdoor show in the Beer Garden, weather permitting. Free.
La Sombra: 5-10 p.m., Mercado on Fifth, 1122 4th Ave., Moline. Mercado on Fifth will host this annual fundraiser concert featuring Tejano band, La Sombra, featuring front man Tony Guerrero, as well as an opening set by DJ Guerrero. Gift baskets also will be raffled. All funds raised will allow Mercado on Fifth to continue to grow and engage the community. Tickets can be purchased at the LULAC tent any Friday night at Mercado on Fifth. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with guest callers. $7, free for spectators.
Dani Lynn Howe Band: 8 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Sushi Roll: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Survivor: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Comedians stranded on improv island must compete until only one survives. Voted off by a tribal council, alliances will be made and hearts will be broken. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead a field trip to Cone Marsh, a premier waterfowl habitat in eastern Iowa. The field trip will focus on viewing shorebirds. Those interested in attending should meet at Credit Island Lodge. Free.
Fairmount Neighborhood Block Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. This neighborhood block party will feature an afternoon of games, food trucks, giveaways, ice cream, fine forgiveness, local services and more. Free.
When I Grow Up: Back To School Summer Fun: 3-6 p.m., Marquette Park, 3200 N. Marquette St., Davenport. Featuring a school supply giveaway, car show, free haircuts, face painting, bounce house and more. Free.
Spirits and Bites: 6 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. This evening for participants 16 years and older will feature an investigative paranormal tour by Rock Island Paranormal and a buffet dinner. Local paranormal experts will use professional techniques to seek out unusual activity on all four floors of the mansion. There also will be a cash bar. Ability to navigate all four floors required. All proceeds support restoration efforts and operations of the estate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/spirits-bites-investigative-paranormal-tour-of-hauberg-tickets-48110538917. $45 at the door, $35 in advance.
Night Sky Viewing: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, M11 (Wild Duck Cluster), M17 (Swan Nebula) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
309: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., The Establishment. Romper Room, Paula Sands Live, Lion's Den, Avenue of the Cities and a night in Rock Island nothing's safe and nothing's sacred. This show features Jeff DeLeon, Patrick Adamson and Big G doing what they do best, being short form monsters and stomping mud holes in the things the Q-C holds dear. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Fur and Friends Fundraiser: noon to 4 p.m., Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can bring four-legged friends to this Dog Market featuring vendors, giveaways, fun games and a food truck that will include a doggie dish for pups. Dogs also can head over to Riverside Family Aquatic Center for a doggie paddle. Half of the pool admissions will go directly to the target project of converting Butterworth Park into a dog park. Doggie Paddle times: 12:30-1:15 p.m. (under 40 pounds) and 1:45-2:30 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. (over 40 pounds). Proof of updated vaccinations, DHLPP and rabies required before entering the pool. Humans may only enter water up to knee level. $10 for one dog and one owner to swim. Free with charge for some activities.
Joe and Vicki Price: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Multi-date Events
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Return to the Garden: Through Sept. 1. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by pastel artist Debora L. Stewart. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Fiddler on the Roof: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 12. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Next To Normal: Thursdays-Saturdays, Aug. 9-11 and 16-18, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
Dino Days: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 10-11, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, noon to 5 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through Aug. 12. This three-day, Jurassic family-friendly event will feature a prehistoric experience complete with a roaming baby dinosaur, dino-themed activities, movies on the big screen and more. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/2uxZi35 and include a movie, Dino Days fun and general admission. $13 adults, $10 for kids (3-17 years).
Beginner's Luck: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Aug. 12. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
Final Mix Band:Friday-Saturday, Aug. 10-11, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: River Landscape Mosaic: Tuesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 16, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Dr. Reuben Heine and Dr. Norm Moline, from Augustana College, participants can study the channel characteristics, riverfront uses and environmental issues in Pool 15 from Arsenal Island to Campbell's Island and observe I-74 construction. $14.
Riverine Walk: Black Hawk State Historic Site: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 18, 9-10:30 a.m., Singing Bird Lodge, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. A Look at Black Hawk State Historic Site Through the Years will be led by historian Elizabeth Carvey. Participants can walk back through 400 million years of geologic time. and learn about the Sauk and Meskwaki, the amusement park, the effects of the Steel and Sears dams on the river, current infrastructure improvements and more. $6, free for members. Laura Morris, lmorris@riveraction.org, 563-322-2969. $6.00 or free to members.
5th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 18, noon to 10 p.m., Martin Luther King Park, between 7th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. Through Aug. 19. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture of the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Saturday will feature a wide variety of vendors selling local foods, crafts, information booths and a forum with Champions of Autism. Performances include drum circle with Terranga House, Metropolitan Youth program, the Curtis Hawkins Band, George Rankin and the Cats, Miss Iowa, Manny Lopez Septet, Funktastic Five and more. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
5th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: 3-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Through Aug. 19. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Sunday will feature performances by the Songbird Quartet, James Culver and Friends and the Frank Russell Quintet. Free.