Thursday, Sept. 13
Kid's Cupcake Challenge: 4-6 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Kids in grades K-5 can put cupcake decorating skills to the test at the library where challengers will be asked to create a cupcake design based on judge's directions and then use available materials to execute the designs within the time limit. Registration required. Free.
Minus Six: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Sept. 14
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Cherry Gun: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 15
A Day on the Prairie: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cedar County Historical Society and Prairie Village, 1094 Hwy 38, Tipton. The Cedar County Historical Society of Tipton, Iowa, in conjunction with the Pentacrest Museums of Iowa City, will host this annual event featuring the theme, "Music on the Prairie, 100 Years of Music." There will be musical genres from the mid 1800's through the mid 1900's including performances by Liberty Band of Iowa, Heaven's Callin', Family Folk Machine and more. There also will be activities, displays, a Prairie Village Trading Post with vendors offering a variety of goods for sale and information on current events and demonstrations. Food will be available for purchase. Free with donations accepted.
Back to the Moon For Good: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Glimpse into the future with this Discovery Dome showing of this award-winning planetarium show. This feature chronicles teams around the world competing for the largest international prize in history by landing a robotic spacecraft on the moon. Participants can learn how the $30 million Google Lunar XPRIZE hopes to spur innovation through competition and meet the teams competing to land a spacecraft on the moon. The Dome experience is fully immersive, and viewers are presented with visuals by a projector that displays images using an advanced two-mirror system. There are some chairs available inside but most seating is on the floor. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission. Putnam Museum, 563-324-1933. $4 for Discovery Dome by itself; $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Brew Ha Ha 2018: 1-5 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities will present this annual beer tasting for a cause festival featuring craft brews, food and live entertainment by Daylight Over and High Top Fade. There also will be a Hoppy Hour starting
at noon with live entertainment by Big G and pre-event drinks. All proceeds benefit Jaycees of the Quad-Cities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or eventbrite.com/e/brew-ha-ha-tickets-46916236727. $35 at the door, $30 in advance.
8th annual Night of Pure Imagination: 6 p.m. to midnight, TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis. The YWCA of the Quad-Cities will host this fundraising event featuring a night of dinner, drinks and dancing. Proceeds from this event will help the YWCA Youth Scholarship Programs, Childcare Center and theplace2b drop-in center for homeless and at-risk youth. $60.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Night Sky Viewing: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, Neptune and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Blues Beatles: 8-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $15.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Open House: noon to 5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 N. Front St., LeClaire. The Museum will host this event to celebrate the opening of a new permanent exhibit at the museum, "The Robert Schiffke 1920's Era One Room School House." This new permanent exhibit will be open year-round during museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Free.
The Paul Sagers Story: 2 p.m., Maquoketa Caves Visitor Center, 10970 98th St., Maquoketa. Featuring a program by Dirk Marcucci about his grandfather, Paul Sagers, Sagers' work and the impact of this work upon the family, Sagers and Native American studies not only for this area but the entire midwest. There also will be a video presentation, "The Story of the Sagers Family," from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Maquoketa Caves Visitor Center. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-5 p.m., Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. $5.
Edgar Crockett Trio: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Monday, Sept. 17
Crooked Cactus Band: 6-7:30 p.m., Ben Butterworth East Shelter, Ben Butterworth Parkway and 55th Street, Moline. Part of the Music on the Mississippi series on select Monday evenings featuring live music, dancing and food available for purchase. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Health and Wellness Senior Fair: 1-3 p.m., The Jackson Renaissance, 1420 W. 16th St., Davenport. Featuring wellness related information, freebies and giveaways, on-site health services and tasty refreshments. Free.
New York Film Critics series presents: American Dresser: 6:30-10 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. This event will feature the biggest new indie films and candid broadcast interviews with major stars and up-and-coming filmmakers including film critic Peter Travers of the Rolling Stone. There also will be exclusive pre-release films followed by interviews with the cast as well as drinks and conversation on the Putnam's panoramic balcony. $10 per person.
Anderson East with Durand Jones and the Indications: 8-11 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. This will be an all-ages show with food and beverages available for purchase. The Codfish Hollow Art Gallery will be open, featuring hand-crafted artwork by various local artists. Vendors from the tri-state area will be on hand selling various arts, crafts and jewelry. Free parking with hay rack rides to and from the barn as well as free camping in the cow pasture. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1742529?utm_medium=bks. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Channel Cat Talk: Building I-74 for the Future: 1:30-3:30 and 4-6 p.m., Channel Cat Docks - Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Danielle Mulholland, from Iowa DOT, will discuss the planning and construction process for this important east-west link in the nation's transportation network. $14.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Sept. 21
Greg and Rich: 5-9 p.m., Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Family Fun Night: Science aLIVE!: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover all the ways science lives in the world with real life demonstrations from the Putnam educators. At 6:30 p.m. ther will be a showing of, "Mysteries of the Unseen World 3D." Free with admission required to experience the museum and science center as well as to view the evening film. Movie Tickets: $9 adults, $8 youth t3-18 years.
Whoozdads: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
BB Secrist: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 22
2nd annual Murder Mystery Dinner: 5:30-10 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This fundraiser will feature professional acting troupe, It's A Mystery, with hilarious whodunits. There will be a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-386-7477 or email info@casiseniors.org. $320 table of eight, $45 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Annual Fall Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Eastern Iowa's largest show with over 150 sellers inside and outside. $3, free for youth 10 years and younger.
Murder and Mayhem in Scott County: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Local author and historian John Brassard Jr. will lead participants down a dark road into a murkier part of Scott County's past. The program is included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Whoozdads: 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Free.
Layers of Maquoketa Coffeehouse: 5-8 p.m., Downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. During the first Fall edition of the 2018 Maquoketa Summer Concert series participants can enjoy great local performers in an open-air concert. There will be food available for purchase and free coffee. Free.
Multi-date Events
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Students Rebuild: Facing Difference: Through Sept. 17. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Figge teamed up with Students Rebuild for this exhibit that showcases a collection of student self-portraits from across the globe as well as right here in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
2018 Faculty and Staff Exhibition: Through Sept. 15. Catich Gallery, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Featuring a biennial exhibition of work by the art department. Artists include Kathryn Anderson, Kristin Quinn, Alison Filley, Joseph Lappie, Randy Richmond, Renee Meyer Ernst, Christopher Reno, Heidi Hernandez and Les Bell. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Earth, Wind and Fire: Through Oct. 12. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by Bill Wohlford, Karen Brinson, Dean Kugler, Heidi Brandt and Bonnie Grebner. There will be an artists' reception 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Lori Miller, Janis Wunderlich and Paul Scott Page: Through Oct. 31. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature mosaic compositions by Miller, abstract figurative sculptures, drawings and etchings by Wunderlich and photographs by Page. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Beehive: The 60's Musical: Friday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 16. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Davenport Radio Control Society's Duel at Davenport: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frye Memorial Field, 210th Street and 120th Avenue, Davenport. Through Sept. 16. Featuring radio control pilots in aerial combat with other airplanes by chasing and trying to cut 30 foot streamers attached to the planes while also trying to protect their own streamers and airplanes. There will be multiple events over the two days. Free.
The Frog and the Princess: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Mainstage Theatre, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Sept. 16. This children's show presented by the Augustana College Theatre Arts Department will incorporate puppets and audience participation. $5, free for Augustana students with ID.
Jurassic Park: Sunday, Sept. 16 and Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 19. Featuring special screenings to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this film. The screenings will be accompanied by the theatrical debut of a fan-made "remake" of the movie showcasing the passion fans have for the movie. $12.50 adult, $11.50 senior citizens, $10.50 children.
2018 Great River Quilt Show: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through Sept. 22. The Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild will sponsor this judged quilt show featuring over 400 quilts and other items made by guild members. There also will be vendors, second-hand treasures, quilting demonstrations, bed turnings, quilt appraisals (call 309-755-1193 for an appointment), small quilts auctions, quilt raffle and more. For more information, visit mvqg.org. $10 two-day adult, $7 one-day adult, free for children 10 years and younger.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.