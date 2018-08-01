Thursday, Aug. 2
Channel Cat Talk: Restoring Floodplains: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Olivia Dorothy this session will discuss the fundamentals of a good floodplain restoration project. $14.
Bix Porch Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Featuring Don Estes and the Prairie Ramblers playing live jazz. Participants should bring lawn chairs. The Teen Volunteer Council will be providing hot dogs and lemonade with donations accepted. Free.
Friday, Aug. 3
Breakfast Nature Club: Native Fruit and Nut Trees: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Native Fruit and Nut Trees." During this presentation participants will learn about the vast variety and how they are beneficial to wildlife. $10, $5 members.
Food For the Soul: 6-8:30 p.m., Community Outreach Worship Center, 440 16th Ave., East Moline. Featuring a night of spoken word poetry, inspirational songs of praise and interactive games to raise funds for a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. There also will be food for sale after the show. Free with donations accepted.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Acoustic Project: 8-11 p.m., Chief's Bar and Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis. Free.
Smooth Groove: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For ages 21 years and older. Free.
It's Your Fault: 9:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring an interactive improv show where the audience members choose the games, give the suggestions and challenge the comedians to ridiculous rules. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Riverine Walk: Putnam Museum's Artifacts: 9-10:30 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Christina Kastell and Christine Chandler from the Putnam Museum participants can explore the museum's storage of 250,000 hidden treasures. See a diverse number of artifacts, from shrunken heads to a molar from a mammoth. Limit 12 people. $6, free for members.
Summer Reading Program Finishers' Pool Party: 2-4 p.m., Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants who finished the Summer Reading Program will receive a ticket to this pool party featuring swimming, fun activities and the grand prize drawings. There also will be door prize drawings including a year of free pizza. Free with tickets.
Big Top Circus Band Concert: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring historical circus music from the era when the circus used live music written by famous composers to entertain audiences. Included with regular admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Gary Clark: 3 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. There will be a reception following the performance. Free.
Chalk Artist: 7-9 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 3817 230th St. N, Port Byron. Drawing Closer Ministries, featuring chalk artist and Bible teacher Randy Davis, will be the guest at Countryside Christian Church. Davis will use a unique visual method to convey Biblical principles and how they can be applied to modern day living. A stunning chalk drawing concludes the presentation which is enhanced by colored lights and special black light effects revealing a previously drawn "hidden" picture. Prior to the presentation, special music will be provided by Shirley Baxter and afterwards there will be ice cream. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show on the covered deck. Free.
Knockoffs: 8 p.m. to midnight, Hey Bryans, 1140 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Night People: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Wisenheimer: 9:30 p.m., the establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. This uncensored, long form improv comedy show featuring veteran improvisers will create intelligent and memorable scenes during the show. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 5
River City 6 Jazz Worship Service: 9:10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service.
17th annual Jazz Service: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock island. Enjoy the sounds of jazz music during this service featuring a live band and singers. The service will include performances of traditional favorites and songs written by Bix Beiderbecke. There also will be a bake sale before and after the service. Free.
Summer Hausmusik Zither Concert: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring the Davenport Zither Ensemble. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth 5-17 years, free for members.
Kevin BF Burt: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Historic Ball: 5-8 p.m., United Methodist Church Activity Center, 407 12th Ave., Orion. Featuring the Tony Hamilton Orchestra. Free dance lessons by QCSODA will begin at 5 p.m. QCSODA dancers will be on hand throughout the ball to help dancers and lead dances of the different eras of history. Participants are encouraged to dress in a favorite era's costume. For more information or to make a reservation, call 309-526-8139. Payment may be made at the door. $15 per couple, $10 per person.
Monday, Aug. 6
Musical Jam: 7:30-8:15 p.m., Kiwanis Park, 4223 Greenbrier Drive, Bettendorf. For new, intermediate and advanced musicians (who don't mind slowing down) this jam night will feature mostly Irish and Celtic fiddle tunes played at a medium tempo. Participants should bring a chair and gather in the shade near the playground equipment or at the shelter. Dancers welcome. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Read Local: Dave Ramacitti: 7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Read Local series that highlights six local authors throughout the year this evening will feature Rock Island author Dave Ramacitti. Following the presentation there will be a question and answer opportunity. Free.
Friday, Aug. 10
Lewis Knudsen: 6-9 p.m., Steventon's Steakhouse, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Shaespeared: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring an all-new lost play by Shakespeare… just made up. Blending classic iambic pentameter and vernacular vulgarity, this show is hilarious, not high brow. Rated R. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Pat Foley: 3-6 p.m., Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Topaze: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring John Barrymore, Myrna Loy, and Albert Conti. (1933) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Trash Talk: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring a one-of-a-kind trashy daytime talk show. Participants can be part of a live studio audience at this trashy talk show, complete with over-the-top fights, audience interaction and an array of guests that are only as awful as the audience choose to make them. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Dino Days: Special Needs Night: 4-7 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The Putnam will host this modified Dino Days experience for participants with special needs featuring a sensory-friendly showing of, "The Good Dinosaur." After the film, guests will be able to participate in dino-themed activities modified to accommodate special needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $13 adults, $10 youth.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Rummage and Bake Sale: Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon, Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. The Beth Israel Sisterhood will hold this rummage and bake sale featuring a large selection of new, gently used and vintage items. Free.
Fiddler on the Roof: Thursday-Friday, Aug. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 5 and 12, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 9-11, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 12. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Rummage Sale: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Churchdox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. The Philoptochos Society of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host this annual rummage sale featuring cook books, garden tools, clothes, furniture, seasonal and home decor, household and kitchen items, books, toys and more. Free.
ComedySportz: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 7 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring two teams of improv comedians competing for points and laughs. A referee calls the fouls and keeps the match on track. Suitable for all ages. $12.
Big Band Weekend: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 7-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 5, 1-4 p.m., Col Ballroom, 1012 W. 4th St., Davenport. Performances include Ken Paulsen Orchestra featuring Darlene (Friday), Ken Kilians Classic Big Band featuring Amy Dolan (Saturday) and the Lonny Lynn Orchestra featuring Denice (Sunday). $15.
Beginner's Luck: Fridays-Saturdays, Aug. 3-4 and 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 5 and 12, 2:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Aug. 12. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
Illinois Bicentennial Celebration: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 4-5, downtown business district, downtown business district, Orion. Through Aug. 5. Featuring speakers, historic performances and presentations, a historic live walking tour, a quilt show, food specials, musical performances, remembrance of veterans, flag ceremonies, a ball and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Channel Cat Talk: Waterway Operation and Maintenance: Tuesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 9, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Josh Hendrix, this trip will focus on why the lock and dam system was constructed, how it has been maintained to date and the ongoing repairs at Lock and Dam 15. Participants will have a chance to lock through (weather and traffic dependent) and see the ongoing work to upgrade the downstream lock wall. $14.
Riverine Walk: Downtown Rock Island, Rock Solid: Wednesday, Aug. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 11, 9-10:30 a.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Miles Brainard participants will tour the oldest downtown in the Quad-Cities and learn about the past, present and future with a focus on architecture and a changing economy. $6, free for members.
Next To Normal: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 9-11; 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16.
Dino Days: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 10-11, 12-6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, noon to 5 pm., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through Aug. 12. This three-day, Jurassic family-friendly event will feature a prehistoric experience complete with a roaming baby dinosaur, dino-themed activities, movies on the big screen and more. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/2uxZi35 and include a movie, Dino Days fun and general admission. $13 adults, $10 for kids (3-17 years).
Final Mix Band: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 10-11, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through Aug. 11. Free.