Thursday, Aug. 30
Channel Cat Talk: Building I-74 for the Future: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks — Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Danielle Mulholland, from the Iowa DOT, there will be a discussion on the planning and construction process for this important east-west link in the nation's transportation network. The summer is a busy construction period, so we are offering this talk twice to see the progress that has been made. $14.
Corporate Rock: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Hot Brass: 7-8:30 p.m., Village Green, West Branch. Part of West Branch's Tail Gate event this United States Air Force Band will perform a concert in the town's Village Green. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
Friday, Aug. 31
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
The Britins: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Riverine Walk: Best Management, Riparian Interface: 9-10:30 a.m., Junge Park , 301 W. 35th St., Davenport. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Brittany Ackerland from the City of Davenport there will be a discussion on the importance of maintaining streambank buffers to catch runoff and excess pollutants caused by urbanization and current methods of doing so. There will be a short drive to a second location by car caravan. $6, free for members.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 7-10 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
2018 Festival of Praise: 7 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport. This night to celebrate life and remember the Lord will feature Jason Gray, the Browns and Kathy Troccoli. There also will be concessions available for purchase. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m. Participants should bring chairs or blankets and coolers are welcome. $20 at the gate, $15 in advance, free for children 12 years and younger.
Knockoffs: 8 p.m. to midnight, Sergeant Major's, 213 6th Ave. W, Andalusia. Free.
Raheem Devaughn: 8 p.m., Danceland, 501 W. 4th St., Davenport. $40 VIP, $25.
Whiskey High Band: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Rudy: 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 2. Participants can kick-off the college football season with this sports classic. There also will be an exclusive Q&A with the real-life Rudy Ruettiger, hosted by Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips. $12.50 adult, $11.50 senior citizens, $10.50 children.
Lojo Russo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Royal Kids Fest: 4 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport. Featuring food, fun, youth praise bands, obstacle course, games, praise dancing, bounce houses and more. Free.
Pappa-Razzi: 5-8 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Driftwood Pub, 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. The event will be canceled for rain or excessive heat. Free.
Monday, Sept. 3
Labor Day Breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Illinois City Church, 12507 238th St. W, Illinois City. Illinois City and Pine Bluff churches will host this breakfast featuring sausage gravy and biscuits, ham and egg casserole, whole hog sausage patties, baked oatmeal, fresh fruit compote, homemade cinnamon rolls and baked goods as well as coffee and juice. Proceeds will benefit the churches. Suggested donation: $9.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Wiliam Butterworth and the Origins of the John Deere Tractor: 3 and 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th Street, Moline. To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the John Deere Tractor and Illinois' 200th Anniversary of Statehood, Evenings at Butterworth will present this program by Neil Dahlstrom. John Deere tractor aficionados can gain a new appreciation for the vision of William Butterworth with this glimpse into the influential man behind the innovation and growth of John Deere in the early part of the 20th century. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Soul Storm: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Sept. 7
8th annual Fall Frolic Gala: 5-8 p.m., The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a cocktail hour and a silent auction including handmade prizes and prizes donated by local businesses. There also will be a German dinner followed by entertainment by piano-violin duo Jacob Bancks and Dortha Dewit. All proceeds benefit educational programs and exhibits. For more information or to RSVP, call 563-322-8844. $55 per person.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. For more information, visit wheresthdance.com. $7, free for spectators.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person required.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Dallas Hendrix: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 8
7th annual John Deere Heritage Tractor Parade and Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. Featuring a parade at 10 a.m. beginning in front of the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive and proceeding to 19th Street, then on to 5th Avenue and down 12th Street. The tractors will return to the Pavilion along River Drive where they will be on display until 4 p.m. Free.
Q-C Paws Wine for Canines and Felines: noon to 3:30 p.m., Creekside Vineyards, 7505 12th Ave., Coal Valley . Featuring a relaxing day of wine tasting, appetizers, live music, raffle drawings and more. There also will be an optional hike through the vineyards at 1:30 p.m. Participants should bring chairs or blankets. Three packages available. For more information or to register, visit qcpaws.org. All proceeds go to helping the animals at the Rock Island County Animal Shelter. $25, $40 or $60.
Chanell Ruth: 2 p.m., Midwest Writing Center at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring a reading by the Great River Writers Retreat contest winner, fiction writer Chanell Ruth. Free.
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Cary Grant, Myrna Loy, Melvin Douglas, Sharyn Moffett and Connie Marshall. (1948) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 7-10 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be night club two-step dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Past Curfew: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Code 415: 1-5 p.m., Loggerhouse, 220 S. State Ave., Hampton. Free.
Mary Helen Stefaniak: 1:30-4 p.m., Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Blvd, Davenport. Presented by Davenport-Bettendorf AAUW author Mary Helen Stefaniak will talk about the ways in which history, imagination and truth intersect in her novels. There also will be a Q&A. This event will be preceded by a business meeting at 1:30. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Meerkats: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Teddy Bear and Friends Pajama Party: 5-7 p.m., Moline Garden Center, 3350 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can join in a pajama party to honor National Teddy Bear Day by bringing a beloved Teddy or favorite friend to this pj party featuring games, snacks and bedtime stories. After the slumber party activities are complete, children will kiss the Teddies goodnight, tuck them in and leave them for a night of sweet dreams. From 3-6 p.m. Monday kids can come find out what happened at the Teddy Bears' overnighter and pick up the friends. There also will be sneak peeks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. $5 per child.
Multi-date Events
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Students Rebuild: Facing Difference: Through Sept. 17. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Figge teamed up with Students Rebuild for this exhibit that showcases a collection of student self-portraits from across the globe as well as right here in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Return to the Garden: Through Sept. 1. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by pastel artist Debora L. Stewart. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
2018 Faculty and Staff Exhibition: Through Sept. 15. Catich Gallery, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Featuring a biennial exhibition of work by the art department. Artists include Kathryn Anderson, Kristin Quinn, Alison Filley, Joseph Lappie, Randy Richmond, Renee Meyer Ernst, Christopher Reno, Heidi Hernandez and Les Bell. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
World War II Ship Tours: Thursday-Friday, Aug. 30-31 and Saturday-Monday, Sept. 1-3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Isle Casino Hotel , 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Through Sept. 3. Featuring tours of the World War II amphibious vessel USS LST 325 which is almost as long as a football field. Tours of the ship will be available daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes. For more information, visit LSTmemorial.org. $10 adults, $5 youth 6-17 years, free for children 5 years and younger/WWII Veterans.
Rock Island Grand Prix: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m., The District of Rock Island, 18th Street and 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Through Sept. 2. Featuring an independent kart racing event which draws hundreds of entries from throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to being recognized as the world's largest street race, the Grand Prix is a unique social event with thousands of spectators lining the streets, fans and drivers alike can mingle in The District for all the racing action and evening entertainment. $10 daily pit pass, free for spectators with charge for some activities. 309-292-8133.
Earth, Wind and Fire: Through Oct. 12. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by Bill Wohlford, Karen Brinson, Dean Kugler, Heidi Brandt and Bonnie Grebner. There will be an artists' reception 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Quad-Cities Comic Con: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Through Sept. 2. Featuring 30,000 square feet of geeky goodness including over 100 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests. There also will be cash prize cosplay contests, gaming tournaments and a whole weekend of fun. Includes a free comic at the door. $15 weekend pass, $10 single day, free for youth 12 years and younger. Randy B., Mightyconinfo@gmail.com, 630-855-3453.
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Beaux Arts Fair (copy): Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 9. Featuring artists from multiple states selling unique pieces of art, food vendors, children's art activities, live music and more. Free.