Thursday, Sept. 6
Soul Storm: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Sept. 7
8th annual Fall Frolic Gala: 5-8 p.m., The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a cocktail hour and a silent auction including handmade prizes and prizes donated by local businesses. There also will be a German dinner followed by entertainment by piano-violin duo Jacob Bancks and Dortha Dewit. All proceeds benefit educational programs and exhibits. For more information or to RSVP, call 563-322-8844. $55 per person.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323½ 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. For more information, visit wheresthdance.com. $7, free for spectators.
4th annual Trivia Night: 7-9 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc. will host this trivia night with all proceeds benefiting homeless service agencies in the Quad-Cities. $80 per table of 10, $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person required.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Dallas Hendrix: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Wildcat Den State Park 5K Trail Run/Walk: 8 a.m., Wildcat Den State Park, 1884 Wildcat Den Road, Muscatine. Participants can run or walk the trails of Wildcat Den during this 5K featuring a route beginning and ending in the upper picnic area. Most of the course is off-road following marked trails through the park's scenic natural areas. All proceeds go to Pine Creek Grist Mill. $25.
7th annual John Deere Heritage Tractor Parade and Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. Featuring a parade at 10 a.m. beginning in front of the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive and proceeding to 19th Street, then on to 5th Avenue and down 12th Street. The tractors will return to the Pavilion along River Drive where they will be on display until 4 p.m. Free.
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr.: Chemical Concoctions: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this hands on workshop kids can make chemical concoctions. Explorers Jr will be for kids in Pre-K through first grade while Explorers workshops are for kids in grades 2-5. For more information or to register (required), call 563-324-1933. $14 per program, $11 for Putnam members.
Q-C Paws Wine for Canines and Felines: noon to 3:30 p.m., Creekside Vineyards, 7505 12th Ave., Coal Valley . Featuring a relaxing day of wine tasting, appetizers, live music, raffle drawings and more. There also will be an optional hike through the vineyards at 1:30 p.m. Participants should bring chairs or blankets. Three packages available. For more information or to register, visit qcpaws.org. All proceeds go to helping the animals at the Rock Island County Animal Shelter. $25, $40 or $60.
Chanell Ruth: 2 p.m., Midwest Writing Center at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring a reading by the Great River Writers Retreat contest winner, fiction writer Chanell Ruth. Free.
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Cary Grant, Myrna Loy, Melvin Douglas, Sharyn Moffett and Connie Marshall. (1948) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 7-10 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be night club two-step dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Past Curfew: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Maquoketa Doll Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centerstone Inn and Suites, 1910 Nairn Drive, Maquoketa. Featuring some of the top doll and antique dealers in the country with a vast array of dolls and accessories displayed and for sale. There also will be free appraisals of up to five dolls and onsite doll repair artists as well as representatives from the Hawkeye Doll Club of Iowa with information on the eastern Iowa club. $10 early bird (8 a.m.), $5, free for youth 10 years and younger.
Code 415: 1-5 p.m., Loggerhouse, 220 S. State Ave., Hampton. Free.
Mary Helen Stefaniak: 1:30-4 p.m., Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Blvd, Davenport. Presented by Davenport-Bettendorf AAUW author Mary Helen Stefaniak will talk about the ways in which history, imagination and truth intersect in her novels. There also will be a Q&A. This event will be preceded by a business meeting at 1:30. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Meerkats: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Teddy Bear and Friends Pajama Party: 5-7 p.m., Moline Garden Center, 3350 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can join in a pajama party to honor National Teddy Bear Day by bringing a beloved Teddy or favorite friend to this pj party featuring games, snacks and bedtime stories. After the slumber party activities are complete, children will kiss the Teddies goodnight, tuck them in and leave them for a night of sweet dreams. From 3-6 p.m. Monday kids can come find out what happened at the Teddy Bears' overnighter and pick up the friends. There also will be sneak peeks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. $5 per child.
Monday, Sept. 10
Dinosaur Jr: 8-11 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. This will be an all-ages show with food and and beverages available for purchase. The Codfish Hollow Art Gallery will be open, featuring hand-crafted artwork by various local artists. Vendors from the tri-state area will be on hand selling various arts, crafts and jewelry. There also will be free parking with hay rack rides to and from the barn as well as free camping in the cow pasture. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1707095utm_medium=bks. $30 day of show, $28 in advance.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Toddler Tales at Nahant Marsh: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. Each month Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
9-11 Remembrance Ceremony: 10:30 a.m., 9-11 Memorial, Rock Island Arsenal. Featuring a ceremony in memory of all the Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Channel Cat Talk: Building I-74 for the Future: 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Channel Cat Docks - Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Danielle Mulholland, from Iowa DOT, will discuss the planning and construction process for this important east-west link in the nation's transportation network. $14.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Minus Six: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Sept. 14
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Cherry Gun: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Back to the Moon For Good: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Glimpse into the future with this Discovery Dome showing of this award-winning planetarium show. This feature chronicles teams around the world competing for the largest international prize in history by landing a robotic spacecraft on the moon. Participants can learn how the $30 million Google Lunar XPRIZE hopes to spur innovation through competition and meet the teams competing to land a spacecraft on the moon. The Dome experience is fully immersive, and viewers are presented with visuals by a projector that displays images using an advanced two-mirror system. There are some chairs available inside but most seating is on the floor. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission. Putnam Museum, 563-324-1933. $4 for Discovery Dome by itself; $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Brew Ha Ha 2018: 1-5 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities will present this annual beer tasting for a cause festival featuring craft brews, food and live entertainment by Daylight Over and High Top Fade. There also will be a Hoppy Hour starting at noon with live entertainment by Big G and pre-event drinks. All proceeds benefit Jaycees of the Quad-Cities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or eventbrite.com/e/brew-ha-ha-tickets-46916236727. $35 at the door, $30 in advance.
8th annual Night of Pure Imagination: 6 p.m. to midnight, TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis. The YWCA of the Quad-Cities will host this fundraising event featuring a night of dinner, drinks and dancing. Proceeds from this event will help the YWCA Youth Scholarship Programs, Childcare Center and theplace2b drop-in center for homeless and at-risk youth. $60.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. this will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Night Sky Viewing: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, Neptune and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Blues Beatles: 8-9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $15.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, Sept. 16
The Paul Sagers Story: 2 p.m., Maquoketa Caves Visitor Center, 10970 98th St., Maquoketa. Featuring a program by Dirk Marcucci about his grandfather, Paul Sagers, Sagers' work and the impact of this work upon the family, Sagers and Native American studies not only for this area but the entire Midwest. There also will be a video presentation, "The Story of the Sagers Family," from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Maquoketa Caves Visitor Center. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-5 p.m., Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. $5.
Edgar Crockett Trio: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multidate Events
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Students Rebuild: Facing Difference: Through Sept. 17. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Figge teamed up with Students Rebuild for this exhibit that showcases a collection of student self-portraits from across the globe as well as right here in the Quad-Cities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Return to the Garden: Through Sept. 1. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by pastel artist Debora L. Stewart. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
2018 Faculty and Staff Exhibition: Through Sept. 15. Catich Gallery, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Featuring a biennial exhibition of work by the art department. Artists include Kathryn Anderson, Kristin Quinn, Alison Filley, Joseph Lappie, Randy Richmond, Renee Meyer Ernst, Christopher Reno, Heidi Hernandez and Les Bell. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Earth, Wind and Fire: Through Oct. 12. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by Bill Wohlford, Karen Brinson, Dean Kugler, Heidi Brandt and Bonnie Grebner. There will be an artists' reception 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Lori Miller, Janis Wunderlich and Paul Scott Page: Through Oct. 31. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature mosaic compositions by Miller, abstract figurative sculptures, drawings and etchings by Wunderlich and photographs by Page. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Beehive: The 60's Musical: Fridays, Sept. 7 and 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Sept. 8 and 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Sept. 9 and 16, 2 p.m. Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Sept. 16. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Beaux Arts Fair: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 9. Featuring artists from multiple states selling unique pieces of art, food vendors, children's art activities, live music and more. Free.
Davenport Radio Control Society's Duel at Davenport: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frye Memorial Field, 210th Street and 120th Avenue, Davenport. Through Sept. 16. Featuring radio control pilots in aerial combat with other airplanes by chasing and trying to cut 30 foot streamers attached to the planes while also trying to protect their own streamers and airplanes. There will be multiple events over the two days. Free.
Jurassic Park: 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through Sept. 19. Featuring special screenings to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this film. The screenings will be accompanied by the theatrical debut of a fan-made "remake" of the movie showcasing the passion fans have for the movie. $12.50 adult, $11.50 senior citizens, $10.50 children.