Thursday, Sept. 20
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Sept. 21
Greg and Rich: 5-9 p.m., Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Family Fun Night: Science aLIVE!: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover all the ways science lives in the world with real life demonstrations from the Putnam educators. At 6:30 p.m. ther will be a showing of, "Mysteries of the Unseen World 3D." Free with admission required to experience the museum and science center as well as to view the evening film. Movie Tickets: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years.
Neon Orange: 5 p.m., River Music Experience Courtyard, 129 Main St., Davenport. This outdoor show is part of the Friday Live@5 series. Free.
Whoozdads: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Free.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
BB Secrist: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Dark Money: 1 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Iowa Public Television will show this documentary that discusses the changes to elections since the Citizens United decision. Following the film, there will be a discussion about the film with Steve Grubbs of Victory Enterprises, former chair of the Iowa Republican Party and member of the Iowa House and Mark Ridolfi, Assistant Editor of the North Scott Press in Eldridge. For more information or to reserve a seat, visit IPTV.org/events. Free.
2nd annual Murder Mystery Dinner: 5:30-10 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This fundraiser will feature professional acting troupe, It's A Mystery, with hilarious whodunits. There will be a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-386-7477 or email info@casiseniors.org. $320 table of eight, $45 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Derek Hughes: 8-10 p.m., Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring this comedic magician known for his time on, "America's Got Talent." $5 to $10.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Annual Fall Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Eastern Iowa's largest show with over 150 sellers inside and outside. $3, free for youth 10 years and younger. Tom Callahan, tcallahan@mchsi.com, 563-652-4529.
10th annual Dogtoberfest: noon to 3 p.m., Crow Creek Park, 4701 Devil's Glen Road, Bettendorf. Featuring doggy bags to the first 150 dogs. There also will be raffle items, an auction, food and beverages trucks with items available for purchase as well as games including Doggy Musical Chairs and Talented Pets. Proceeds go to Crow Creek Dog Park. The rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 30. For more information, call 563-344-4113. Free.
Lyle Beaver Trio plus One: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Murder and Mayhem in Scott County: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Local author and historian John Brassard Jr. will lead participants down a dark road into a murkier part of Scott County's past. The program is included with general admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Whoozdads: 2-5 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. Free.
Layers of Maquoketa Coffeehouse: 5-8 p.m., Downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. During the first Fall edition of the 2018 Maquoketa Summer Concert series participants can enjoy great local performers in an open-air concert. There will be food available for purchase and free coffee. Free.
Monday, Sept. 24
River City 6: 6-7:30 p.m., Ben Butterworth East Shelter, Ben Butterworth Parkway and 55th Street, Moline. Part of the Music on the Mississippi series on select Monday evenings featuring live music, dancing and food available for purchase. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers with Stonefield: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10 in advance.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Munich Harmonic Brass Band: 6-8 p.m., DeWitt. The German Roundtable will present Harmonic Brass, a quintet of award winning musicians as part of Tuesdays in the Park. In case of rain or inclement weather, the concert will be held at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport. Free with donations accepted.
Maps and Atlases: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $13.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Sam Morrow: 6-8 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $8.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Professional Development Integrative Lifestyle Forum: 5-8 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . This unique and creative event will focus on self-development and expanding self-awareness as well as discuss how to use creativity to expand personal and work relationships. Participants can meet with vendors and enjoy a happy hour with light appetizers before the program. Free.
Diamonds and Divas: 5:30 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Gilda's Club Quad-Cities and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will present this event hosted by Paula Sands and featuring an evening of socializing, shopping, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, pampering and inspiration. For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504 or visit gildasclubqc.org/diva. $320 table of eight, $40 per person.
1st Impression: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Graveyard Proving Grounds: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Graveyard Proving Grounds, presented by Graveyard Studios, will feature a monthly rap competition that will provide 10 artists with the opportunity to prove themselves. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place winners. $8.
Friday, Sept. 28
The Velies: 5 p.m., River Music Experience Courtyard, 129 Main St., Davenport. This outdoor show is part of the Friday Live@5 series. Free.
Rezinator with At the Mouth of the River and Post A.D.: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $8.
The Dweebs: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Scott County Master Gardeners Focus on Fall Community Conference: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Featuring two keynote presentations by Joe Lamp'l, national television host of, "Growing a Greener World," on PBS. He also will lecture on the five most common garden and landscape design mistakes. There also will be 20 breakout sessions on topics important to gardeners, including two sessions for smart phone photography and sharing as well as oil testing, designing for small gardens, pruning woody shrubs, herb gardening, house plants, tree identification, vertical gardening, and preparing the garden for winter and more. For more information or to register, call 563-359-7577 or visit eicc.edu/focusonfall. $40.
Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: 6th annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene, 2921 38th St., Rock Island. Featuring baked goods, homemade craft items, a variety of vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit local missions. Free.
16th annual John Bloom Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln Park, 512 10th St., DeWitt. The DeWitt Area Fine Arts Foundation will host this festival featuring local artists and vendors with creations for sale. There also will be food, musical entertainment and children's activities. Free.
2nd annual Mindfulness Marsh Tour: 10 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Discover all that nature has to offer with a mindfulness tour of Nahant Marsh. The day will begin with an introduction to environmental ethics and the benefits of both mindfulness and connectedness to nature followed by a brief history of Nahant Marsh. Then participants will go on a mindfulness tour through the marsh and conclude with refreshments and a brief discussion about ways to become environmentally engaged and increase connectedness to nature. Availability is limited. Pre-registration required. For more information or RSVP (required), email haleychelseam@sau.edu. $20 suggested donation.
Echoes from Riverside: 1-3 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Moline Parks and Recreation will host this leisurely stroll back in time to visit with Moline's early citizens, portrayed by local, costumed thespians. This year's theme will be Tragic Passings. Walking tours last approximately 1-1.5 hours. Refreshments will be available. First tour leaves at 1 p.m. with groups leaving every 15 minutes. For more information, call 309-524-2435. Proceeds benefit the perpetual care fund to help sustain and support Moline's Cemeteries. $5 per person, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 30
47th annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. This show will feature more than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special interest vehicles owned by club members and other collectors from around the Midwest. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon with show and shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will be held rain or shine. Proceeds will go towards the Quad-City's Vintage Rods scholarship through the Black Hawk College Foundation. For more information, call 309-948-1852. $2 suggested donation.
Greg and Rich: 3-7 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Dr., Moline. This will be a outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Alex Schaaf: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $8.
Evensong: 7-8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants may bring a candle to place upon the common table to represent themselves and family. Following the 30-minute service, ice cream will be served. Free.
Multi-date Events
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Earth, Wind and Fire: Through Oct. 12. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by Bill Wohlford, Karen Brinson, Dean Kugler, Heidi Brandt and Bonnie Grebner. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Lori Miller, Janis Wunderlich and Paul Scott Page: Through Oct. 31. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature mosaic compositions by Miller, abstract figurative sculptures, drawings and etchings by Wunderlich and photographs by Page. Free with $1 an hour parking.
2018 Great River Quilt Show: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through Sept. 22. The Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild will sponsor this judged quilt show featuring over 400 quilts and other items made by guild members. There also will be vendors, second-hand treasures, quilting demonstrations, bed turnings, quilt appraisals (call 309-755-1193 for an appointment), small quilts auctions, quilt raffle and more. For more information, visit mvqg.org. $10 two-day adult, $7 one-day adult, free for children 10 years and younger.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Humility of Mary Housing: Fresh Start Benefit Sale: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humility of Mary Housing Inc., 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. Through Sept. 29. Featuring a large selection of gently used or new items including housewares, bedding, toys, jewelry, gift items, furniture, books, games, clothing and more. Proceeds go to provide apartments and programs for families in need. Free.
47th annual Kalona Fall Festival: Friday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kalona Historical Village, 715 D Ave. Through Spet. 29. Featuring local foods, old world demonstrations, handmade arts and crafts, live entertainment and kids activities. Visitors also can experience local history at 12 historical buildings and two museums including two quilt galleries showing Amish and English quilts and the largest Spool Cabinet display. $6 adults, $2 youth 7-12 years.
GARP Music Festival: Friday, Sept. 28, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, noon to 11 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Through Sept. 29. Nathaniel Rateliff will headline this two-day festival. Other acts will include Matthew Logan Vasquez, Cactus Blossoms and Lolo. $25 to $60.
Jordbruksdagarna: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bishop Hill. Through Sept. 30. This Swedish autumn festival will feature traditional 19th century harvest activities and demonstrations, food, music, hands-on activities, vintage baseball, Colony stew and more. Free with charge for some activities.
3rd annual Quad-Cities Renaissance Faire: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 29-30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. Through Sept. 30. Featuring historical entertainment including jousting, strolling acts, craft merchants, living history, games of skill, a food court, beer garden, children's realm and demonstrations. Participants are encouraged to dress in period clothing in order to win prizes at the costume contests. For more information, visit quadcitiesrenfaire.com. $15 adult two-day pass, $10 adult one-day pass, $5 youth 5-15 years, free for children younger than 5 years.