Thursday, June 14
Flag Day: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Moline Memorial Park, 5001 34th Ave. Moline Memorial Park Cemetery will celebrate Flag Day with this evening featuring patriotic music performed by Big River Brass Band and the retrieval of the American flag. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be available. Free.
Friday, June 15
Exploring Two Faces of Illinois History: A Conversation with Territorial Governor Ninian Edwards and Pottawatomie Chief Gomo: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of Evenings at Butterworth. This presentation by Brian "Fox" Ellis will revolve around the burning of Peoria during the War of 1812 with a fascinating look into the past, and the lives of two of the most compelling and influential participants in Illinois history as the state was being formed 200 years ago. Free.
Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 1818 6th Ave. , Rock Island. Featuring an old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of such radio programs as "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry." The summer shows will feature music and humor with an intermission and refreshments. For this show guest performers will include singer/guitarist, Kevin Hamilton, banjoist, Alex Richey, and Mississippi River minstrel, Frankie Joe Willderman. Proceeds from the summer shows will go toward restoring the two John Lafarge stained glass windows behind the altar at Trinity. A free-will offering will be taken.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
The Forty Fours: 8 p.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $15, $13 MVBS members.
Benefit Concert: 8-11 p.m., Bass Street Landing, River Drive, Moline. This concert featuring music by D Holliday and the Bamboo Gang will benefit GiGi's Playhouse, the local Down Syndrome Achievement Center and Tudi's Tribe. $10.
10 of Soul: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, June 16
Family Program: Pond Study: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Discover the fascinating creatures that live in the marsh by using dip nets to catch ghost shrimp, dragonfly nymphs, water boatman and more. Participants also will learn about pond life, food webs, water quality, metamorphosis and adaptations. $6, $3 child members, free for adults accompanying children.
Dinosaur Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can come see evidence to answer the question, "Are dinosaurs alive?" There will be hands-on learning activities all day and a special Dinosaurs Alive program at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 312 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Westward the Women: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Robert Taylor and Denise Darcel. (1951) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In from the Cold of the Quad-Cities will host this bingo night. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Night Sky Viewing: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Erakis (Garnet Star), M29 (Cooling Tower Cluster), M104 (Sombrero Galaxy) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Johnny Rogers: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Featuring the music of Buddy Holly and beyond. Free. Rhythm City Casino Resort, info@rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4386.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Sunday, June 17
David Zollo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Pippi Ardennia featuring Daniel Leahy with Paul Weddle and Mike Nellas: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Monday, June 18
The Barn Raisers: 6-7:45 p.m., Scott County Library System, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. This new documentary by filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle tells the story of barns in the Midwest by examining them through the lens of architecture. The film explores what building methods, barn styles and materials tell about the people who built them, the life they lived and the role these country cathedrals played in the settling and building of the nation. There will be a Q&A with the Rundles following the screening. Free.
Wednesday, June 20
Adam Faucett, Pony Bradshaw and Small Houses: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Thursday, June 21
Greg and Rich: 7-8:30 p.m., Central Park Bandshell, 200 S. College Ave., Aledo. This event will be canceled in the event of rain. Free.
Friday, June 22
Rock the Lot: 6-10 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring live music by 90's Daughter. There also will be several food trucks and alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair, no outside drinks or coolers will be allowed. $10.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
Grapevine Midwest Viniculture Expo 2018: 6:30-10 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . This wine festival will feature samples of Midwest and Canadian wines including different wines from all over this area. Participants also will have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of favorite wine as well as savor hors d'oeuvres and desserts, dance to the music of the Cadillac Jack Band and sample beverages from a local distillery and brewery. Includes seven tasting tickets. $35 at the door, $25 in advance.
Diamond Rio: 7:30-9 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. $25 to $35.
DCamp Family Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Annverisary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, Jun. 23
Breakfast with the Giraffes: 8:30-10 a.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can experience the zoo in a whole new way with the Giraffe Encounter program featuring a personal tour of the giraffe exhibit to discover how the keepers take care of these amazing animals. Then head behind the scenes and go upstairs into the giraffe house to see eye to eye with the tallest mammal on land and watch the keepers go through a training session with the giraffes and head back downstairs to hand-feed a member of the giraffe herd and take a picture or two with these amazing animals. Includes zoo admission. $50 per person, $40 per member.
World Giraffe Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Featuring hands-on giraffe activities and games on the festival lawn, Zookeeper Chats, giraffe trainings and the chance to win a personal giraffe encounter. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 3-12 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Fun Scale Fly In: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frye Memorial Field, 210th Street and 120th Avenue, Davenport. Presented by the Davenport Radio Control Society participants can watch radio controlled models of full-sized aircraft fly over northwest Davenport. There will be examples of civilian, commercial, aerobatic and military airplanes almost from the beginning of aviation. Pilots will be flying small, electric-powered versions all the way to large jet turbine-powered aircraft. Participants can bring a chair as well as talk to the pilots about this fun and fascinating hobby. Lunch will be available for purchase. Free.
St. Alban's Trivia Night: 7 p.m., St. Alban's Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. This trivia night will feature tables of eight. There also will be baked goods for sale, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Participants may bring food and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-386-4087. $10 per player.
Trivia Night: 7-9 p.m., American Legion, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. Veterans from Exelon's Quad-Cities Generating Station will present this trivia night to raise money for the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. There also will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. The evening will be hosted by Mr. Trivia. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St. Free.
Sunday, June 24
Dirty Water Boys: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Scott Dalziel: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation. This ice cream social will include maidrites, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake, ice cream and drink. $15 household max, $7 adults, $3 youth 10 years and younger, free for kids 2 years and younger.
Multidate Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Rummage Sale: Thursday-Friday, June 14-15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m. to noon, John F. Kennedy School, 1627 W. 42nd St., Davenport. Through June 16. Our Lady of Victory will host this rummage sale featuring household items, kitchen wares, lawn and garden items, tools, toys and collectibles and clothing. There also is an entire room with holiday decor. $5, $4 and $3 boxes, $2 paper bags. Free. Jeanne Barnett, lj_barnett1605@q.com, 563-391-0716.
52nd International Woodcarvers Congress: Thursday-Saturday, June 14-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring seminars as well as a show and sale (June 14-17) with hundreds of pieces of wood art submitted into competition to be judged by a trio of judges and vendors with tools for carving, reference books and to answer questions about beginner classes. $5, $4 senior citizens (65 years and older) free for youth 12 years and younger with an adult.
Unhinged Monster Truck Tour: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, 6 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds , 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt . Featuring all local monster trucks including Ghost Ryder, Girl Power, Incinerator and Clown N Around. There will be a free pit party at 6 p.m. with paid admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit unhingedmonstertrucktour.ticketleap.com/dewitt-iowa. $12 adults, $10 kids, free for youth 3 years and younger.
Topper: Friday-Saturday, June 22-23, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through June 23. Free.
Day by Day: Through July 26. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. Free.