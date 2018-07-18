Thursday, July 19
Channel Cat Talk: Where does sand come from?: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities. Led by Brian Dockery participants can learn about the the construction aggregate industry and the sites and materials traveling up and down the river. Specifically discover how aggregates are the building blocks of America. $14.
Marcus Wicker and Young Q-C Writers Reading: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Figge Art Museum will host this reading and reception for local literature lovers. Interns from the Midwest Writing Center's Young Emerging Writers Program will open the reading along with other young writers from the community followed by the featured reading from award-winning poet Marcus Wicker. The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Free.
The Lone Bellow and Erin Rae: 8-10 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. This will be an all-ages show with food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Codfish Hollow Art Gallery will be open, featuring hand-crafted artwork by various local artists. Vendors from the tri-state area also will be on hand selling various arts, crafts and jewelry. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com/event/1672884. $25 day of show, $20 in advance.
Friday, July 20
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with guest callers. $7, free for spectators.
CASI Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Here Come The Mummies: 8-10 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $25.
The Secret Life of Pets: 8:30-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. This Movie at the Ballpark will feature the movie and concessions available for purchase. No outside food or beverages. The rain date for this event will be Friday, Aug. 24. Donations accepted.
Saturday, July 21
2nd annual Quad-City Paint Out: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Art Academy will host this annual Plein Air Paint Out event featuring local artists throughout this Bettendorf riverfront site painting and drawing en plein air. Spectators will be invited to stroll the beautiful riverfront and enjoy the artists' works. At 4:30 p.m. the gallery will have music, food and fellowship. For more information or to register, visit bereskinartgallery.com. $15, free for spectators.
Learn and Play Day: Farming, Construction and Forestry: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. The John Deere Pavilion will host this annual Learn and Play Day where kids of all ages can spend the day playing and learning about the work of John Deere customers. Participants can learn about life on a farm, see what it's like to work on a construction site, explore the world of forestry and more. Hands-on activities will include testing driving skills in a battery-powered Gator obstacle course or put muscles to work in a pedal-powered tractor pull. Other special exhibits will include a petting zoo, a construction zone and an innovation station. Kids who complete all the chores will receive a Deere Dollar to cash in for a special treat. Free.
Outer Space Inner Space: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McManus Park, 1200 Mississippi, Bettendorf. New Life Church's puppet team will present this One Way Street musical that will explore the power of words and that what you say can have a big impact on others as well as how Jesus, the Living Word, can help us use our words to build others up. There also will be popcorn, face painting and gifts for kids. Free.
Riverine Walk: Sylvan Island Sustainability: 9-10:30 a.m., Sylvan Island Bridge Entrance, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Explore the area near Sylvan Island to observe examples of sustainable actions such as hydropower, the LEED-certified METRO building, water treatment and adaptive use of Sylvan Island. $6, free for members.
Fishing 101: 10 a.m., Pride Lake at Scott County Park, 18850 270th St., Eldridge. Join Naturalist Mike Granger from the Wapsi River Center and learn the basics of fishing including local laws, equipment, fishing techniques plus catching and releasing fish. Participants should bring bait and have a valid 2018 Iowa Fishing license (16 years or older) and may bring gear or use one of the provided fishing poles. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286. Free.
Craft Cafe: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Featuring various crafts for adults with all materials are provided. This edition will be tie dye. Participants will tye dye kitchen towels to brighten summer days and liven up a kitchen. The library will provide, dye, rubber gloves, squirt bottle applicators, rubber bands, dishtowels and basic instruction for how to rubber-band fabric. Instructions for removing rubber bands, rinsing and washing/drying can be printed out and taken home as fabric should be allowed to process at home prior to removing the rubber bands to reveal and process the design. Registration required. Free.
Hi-Fi: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Cover charge.
Party On The Patio: 7 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 BettPlex Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring live music, indoor and outdoor sand volleyball and island inspired food and beverages. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Night Sky Viewing: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars (Opposition-very close to Earth), M57 (Ring Nebula) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Sunday, July 22
Dirty Water Boys: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Women's Roles In Society: Fashion and History: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring the Putnam Museum's Curator of History and Anthropology, Christina Kastell, presenting on women's clothing throughout history. Participants can learn how changes in women's fashion reflected women's changing roles in society as they joined the workforce, participated in sports and even frequented speakeasies. Included with regular admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Bridal Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 2-5 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This version of rock 'n' roll bingo will feature prizes for brides such as a free engagement photo session, space for a bridal shower including elegant desserts and more all while helping to raise money for CASI and Quad-Cities older adults. Admission includes a bingo card to play for 8-10 regular games. Bonus games will be available at $3 each for a chance to win a a free deejay, reception hall and photography packages. There will be a full cash bar available. $80 for a table of 8 (advance purchase through CASI only). $20 at the door, $15 per person until 11:30 p.m. July 21.
Greg and Rich: 2-5:30 p.m., Grease Monkey's Sports Bar and Grill, 709 1st St., Colona . This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Tuesday, July 24
Bowling to Benefit: 6-8 p.m., Big River Bowling, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Project Management Institute (PMI) Quad-City Area Chapter will sponsor this bowling fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa and Illinois. In addition to bowling there will be silent auction items to bid on. All proceeds will be donated to local Iowa and Illinois Special Olympics groups. $10 to bowl.
Wednesday, July 25
Riverine Walk: Raising Monarch Butterflies: 6:30-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Janet Moline this session will show participants what can be done in yards to attract and feed monarchs, and help eggs become adults. Limit 15 people. $6, free for members.
Thursday, July 26
Midwest Regional Invitational: Thursday, July 26, TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis. The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour will host this invitational featuring top players 8-18 years from around the country.
Figge Free Admission Evening: 5-9 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The museum will feature free admission 5-9 p.m. Free.
2018 Brady Street Sprints: 7-9 p.m., Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This race will be exactly a quarter mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street Hill. Nine races highlight the evening including men's and women's open races, masters' races, high school relays and the Bix 7 Sponsors Race. The finals will be televised. Time trials take place during the first three Bix at 6 training runs with the top three finishers each night making it into the final round, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26.
Friday, July 27
Larissa Reinhart: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frau Blucker's, 207 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Book signing. Free.
Giant Games: 2-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. This party will feature giant board games including Kerplunk, Jenga, Connect Four, Tetris and more. Snacks will be provided. Free.
2018 Arconic's Jr. Bix: 6-8 p.m., Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring the 21st Jr. Bix with each child receiving a special medal. For children 12 years and younger with various distances for kids depending on age. Entries by mail must be postmarked by July 18 with registration available at packet pickup July 26-27. Limited to 3,500 children. $16.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 28
2018 Quad-City Times Bix 7: 6 a.m. to noon, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The 44th running of this race will feature legends Bill Rodgers, Joan Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi returning to run. There also will be a post-race party. For more information or to register, visit Bix7.com. To promote your business or event to over 20,000 people, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. $16 to $48.
Riverine Walk: Raising Monarch Butterflies: 9-10:30 a.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Janet Moline this session will show participants what can be done in yards to attract and feed monarchs, and help eggs become adults. Limit 15 people. $6, free for members.
Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Craig Bishop will use rare photos and videos to bring life to one of the most famous personalities of the early 20th century. Born near Ames, Iowa, and descendant of German Immigrants, Billy Sunday was an American Athlete that turned into a highly influential figure in both religion and politics. Mr. Bishop will give a biography of the man that helped shaped the United States' religious landscape. Included with admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Indoor Carnival of Cultures: 6-8 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. This event will celebrate and honor family and cultural traditions by sharing stories, pictures and food about families, ethnicity and culture. There will be carnival-like games with prizes and a cake walk. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.
Sunday, July 29
Phyllis and Gary: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
2018 Rock Island County Fair: Thursday-Saturday, July 19-21, Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Through July 21. This year's theme will be, "A Family Af-fair!," and feature fireworks, diesel drags, livestock shows, food vendors, arts and crafts, carnival rides and more. Gate admission: $2 13 years and older, $1 youth 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Thursday-Friday, July 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 21, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 23, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 25, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 26-28, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 28. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Walcott Day 2018: Friday, July 20, 3 p.m.; Saturday, July 21, all day, Victory Park, 202 E. Otis St., Walcott. Through July 21. Friday night activities will include a Kids Fun Run, ice cream social with music by Ray and Scott Wiersman, pork chop sandwich dinner and fireworks at dusk. Featuring a 5K (8 a.m.), a parade at (10:30 a.m.), apple pie auction, bags tournament, car show, tractor show, kids' games, pedal tractor pull, human foosball, Buddy Olson (2- 5 p.m.), crowning of the Walcott Day Queen and Princess, steak dinner, dance with music by Wild Oatz (7:30-11:30 p.m.) and more. Free with charge for some activities.
The Glass Menagerie: Friday-Saturday, July 20-21, 7:30; Sunday, July 22, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through July 22. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
Shakespeare: Merchant of Venice: Saturday-Sunday, July 21-22, 8 p.m., Lincoln Park Classical Theater, 39th Street and 11th Avenue, Rock Island. Through July 22. Presented by Genesius Guild. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: Asian Carp in the Q-C: Tuesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 26, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Presented by Jeremiah Haas, Exelon Generation this talk will feature an up-to-date status report, control strategies and other general information about these invasive fish species along with their possible effects on the Quad-City area's waters. $14.
2018 Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo: Thursday, July 26, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The official headquarters for the race this expo will feature packet pickup and late registration as well as informational booths. During pick up participants should check that the bib has the correct name, sex, age and ChronoTrack Timing D-Tag number. To promote a business or event to over 20,000 people at this expo, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. Free.
Youth Dreambuilder Workshops: Friday-Saturday, July 27-28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Through July 28. The Integrity: Arts and Culture Association will host this Youth Dreambuilder series workshop for youth 12 years and older (adults welcome). One workshop will feature guided writing prompts to encourage the discovery of goals, dreams and visions. The other workshop will use drawing and collage to create an inspirational vision board. A light lunch will be provided each day. RSVP requested. For more information or to RSVP, call or text 309-721-6155 or email admin@integrityaca.org with the names and ages of participants. Free.