Thursday, July 5
Artist Fashion Show: 6 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. In conjunction with the Figgeo Video series featuring fashion, Burundi fashion designer Justine Jay Jacque will debut her current work during this landmark fashion show. Seating is limited to 200, and is on a first-come basis. Free.
Friday, July 6
Breakfast Nature Club: Native Pollinators: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Native Pollinators." During this presentation participants will learn about pollination and the pollinators found in Iowa and Illinois. $10, $5 members.
Big River Brass Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Acoustoc Project: 8-11 p.m., Chief's Bar and Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis. Free.
Saturday, July 7
Live Action Clue: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can become part of this mystery with live action Clue where players not only look for the suspect but may actually be the culprit. Registration required. Free.
Dezorah: 7-9 p.m., Bierstube, 415 15th St., Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, July 8
Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Eastern Iowa's largest show with over 150 sellers featuring a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $3, free for youth 10 years and younger.
Quad-City All Breed Horse Association Open Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring miniature horses, pretty palominos, colorful Appaloosas, stock horses, light horses and some draft or mule exhibitors. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Flight of the Butterflies: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
The Art of Fermentation: Sauerkraut Workshop: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can join Kristin Bogdonas, nutrition and wellness educator from the University of Illinois Extension, to learn more about lacto-fermentation, a brief history, and what is needed to get started. There also will be a live sauerkraut making demonstration as well as some fermented food tasting. Resources and recipes will be included. Space is limited. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-fermentation-sauerkraut-workshop-tickets-46165431047. $5.
Phyllis and Gary: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-5 p.m., Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting, with Woodfire Pizza cooking. $5 wristband.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Monday, July 9
Knight Out Chess Club: 6-8 p.m., Palmer Grill, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. This new club, sponsored by the Bettendorf Library is best suited for chess enthusiasts 21 years and older. Interested players can meet for chess games with new opponents in a comfortable atmosphere. Library staff members well versed in the game of chess will be on hand to host casual games. A variety of style of games will be played including bullet, blitz and standard chess. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, call 563-344-4179 or email cnoble@bettendorf.org. Free.
Tuesday, July 10
Summer Tour Tuesdays: 10-11 a.m., Deitricks Alpaca Ranch , 11200 Lomax Road , Prophetstown. Participants can meet, feed and mingle with this herd of 70 alpacas as well as tour the ranch/store and learn about the alpaca lifestyle. $5.
Wednesday, July 11
Music on the Lawn and Family Fun: 5-7 p.m., Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Beginning at 5 p.m. there will be old-fashioned games, a balloon artist, face painting and children's activities. Participants can bring a picnic dinner with ice cream available for purchase during the event. Then at 6:30 p.m. Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets will perform. Free.
Thursday, July 12
Pop Culture Palimpsest: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring an opening reception and artist talk with Steve Banks about his completed exhibition, "Pop Culture Palimspest." Free.
Friday, July 13
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 14
EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally: 8-11 a.m., Davenport Municipal Airport , 9230 N. Harrison St. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 75 will host this Young Eagles Flight Rally featuring a chance for youths 8-17 years to explore aviation. Children will be given a short introduction to airplanes and a free airplane ride lasting approximately 15 minutes. Pilots will explain how airplanes work. Free.
Touch A Truck: 10 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Come see favorite trucks as the library partners with the Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and City of Davenport Public Works for this event. Participants will have the opportunity to see trucks, climb inside and check out the controls. Free.
Riding with Rudy Taco Fun Run: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rudy's Taco, 3944 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Abate of Iowa-District 15 and Rudy's Tacos will host this Fun Run fundraiser for the Children's Therapy Center. Registration will be 10 a.m. to noon at Wieblers Harley Davidson, 5320 Corporate Park Road, Davenport. With the last bike in at Rudy's by 4 p.m. There also will be $5 taco baskets, live and silent auctions and more. $10 per person.
It Started with Eve: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Deanna Durbin, Bob Cummings, Charles Laughton and Guy Kibbee. (1941) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be East Coast Swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hey Bryans, 1140 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, July 15
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. The Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa will sponsor this polka dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10 per person, free for 20 years and younger.
Bruch's First Violin Concerto: 150 Years Later: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Augustana music professor and composer Jacob Bancks walk participants through this beloved work which premiered in 1868 in its revised and final form. A production of collaborating with virtuoso Joseph Joachim, the concerto provides an epic encounter with 19th century German musical ideals. The lecture will be included with regular admission to the museum: $5 adults, $4 for senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Jim Ryan: 2-6 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Janeys, Bryce and Billylee: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. Free.
2018 Iowa American Water Bix at 6: 6 p.m. Thursdays, July 5 and 12, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring a training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Runners registering at one of the training runs or volunteering will receive a special t-shirt. To promote a business or event to over 20,000 people, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. Training runs are free only to registered participants.
The Fully Monty: Thursday-Friday, July 5-6, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 8 and 15, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 12-14, 7:30 p.m. Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 15. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
33rd annual Mississippi Valley Blues Festival: 5 p.m. Friday, July 6; noon Saturday, July 7, LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. Through July 7. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will host this two-day blues festival featuring more than 10 acts including a tribute to Ellis Kell. There also will be the BlueSKool Tent. After June 29: $45 two-day pass, $30 Saturday, $20 Friday. Before June 29: $35 two-day pass, $25 Saturday, $15 Friday. Youth 14 and younger are free with a paid adult.
The Glass Menagerie: Fridays-Saturdays, July 13-14 and 20-21, 7:30; Sundays, July 15 and 22, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through July 22. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.