Thursday, July 12
Channel Cat Talk: Canoe Voyage QC-NOLA: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities. Local canoeist Dana Sayles will recount adventures of voyages with his father. $14.
Friday, July 13
Bugeye Sprite: 7 p.m.-12 a.m., DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 BettPlex Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 14
EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally: 8-11 a.m., Davenport Municipal Airport , 9230 N. Harrison St. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 75 will host this Young Eagles Flight Rally featuring a chance for youths 8-17 years to explore aviation. Children will be given a short introduction to airplanes and a free airplane ride lasting approximately 15 minutes. Pilots will explain how airplanes work. Free.
Riverine Walk: Lost Grove Lake History and Ecology: 9-10:30 a.m., Old Red Barn Boat Access Area, 24999 230th Ave., Eldridge. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities. Led by Chad Dolan participants can learn about the history of the Lost Grove area, the Lost Grove Lake Project and the different values of the lake. $6, free for members.
Touch A Truck: 10 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Come see favorite trucks as the library partners with the Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and City of Davenport Public Works for this event. Participants will have the opportunity to see trucks, climb inside and check out the controls. Free.
Riding with Rudy Taco Fun Run: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rudy's Taco, 3944 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Abate of Iowa-District 15 and Rudy's Tacos will host this Fun Run fundraiser for the Children's Therapy Center. Registration will be 10 a.m. to noon at Wieblers Harley Davidson, 5320 Corporate Park Road, Davenport. With the last bike in at Rudy's by 4 p.m. There also will be $5 taco baskets, live and silent auctions and more. $10 per person.
It Started with Eve: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Deanna Durbin, Bob Cummings, Charles Laughton and Guy Kibbee. (1941) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be East Coast Swing dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. This trivia night will feature tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Pappa-Razzi: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Hey Bryans, 1140 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Sunday, July 15
Quad-City Fish Frenzy: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Midwest's first Tropical Fish Market will feature over 50 species including Red Spotted Severums, Cardinal Tetras, Flowerhorns, Cherry Barbs, Dragon Blood Cichlids and more. for more information, visit qcfishfrenzy.com. Free.
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. The Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa will sponsor this polka dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10 per person, free for 20 years and younger.
Bruch's First Violin Concerto: 150 Years Later: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Augustana music professor and composer Jacob Bancks walk participants through this beloved work which premiered in 1868 in its revised and final form. A production of collaborating with virtuoso Joseph Joachim, the concerto provides an epic encounter with 19th century German musical ideals. The lecture will be included with regular admission to the museum: $5 adults, $4 for senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Jim Ryan: 2-6 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Janeys, Bryce and Billylee: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Tuesday, July 17
Get Jazzed! with Craig Heidgerken: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Featuring a workshop designed to demystify the jazz approach to music and give participants the basic skills to start a journey into jazz guitar. The workshop will include basic chords, scales and music theory and a practice sheet to design a practice schedule. Open to all ages and skill levels. Free.
The Figge's Art Lessons to Go: 3-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. This one-hour session will introduce students to the elements of art and principles of design plus encourage students to think more creatively while experimenting with a variety of art materials. Special guests from the Figge Art Museum will bring supplies for a Maurice Sendak inspired work of art. Registration is required. Free.
Wednesday, July 18
Riverine Walk: Sylvan Island Area: 6-8:30 p.m., Sylvan Island Bridge Entrance, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities. led by Dr. Norm Moline participants can cross the new bridge for a stroll on Sylvan Island, the 38 acre gem on the Moline-Rock Island border, to learn about its history and natural features. $6, free for members.
Thursday, July 19
Marcus Wicker and Young Q-C Writers Reading: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Figge Art Museum will host this reading and reception for local literature lovers. Interns from the Midwest Writing Center's Young Emerging Writers Program will open the reading along with other young writers from the community followed by the featured reading from award-winning poet Marcus Wicker. The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Free.
Friday, July 20
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with guest callers. $7, free for spectators.
CASI Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Here Come The Mummies: 8-10 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $25.
The Secret Life of Pets: 8:30-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. This Movie at the Ballpark will feature the movie and concessions available for purchase. No outside food or beverages. The rain date for this event will be Friday, Aug. 24. Donations accepted.
Saturday, July 21
2nd annual Quad-City Paint Out: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Art Academy will host this annual Plein Air Paint Out event featuring local artists throughout this Bettendorf riverfront site painting and drawing en plein air. Spectators will be invited to stroll the beautiful riverfront and enjoy the artists' works. At 4:30 p.m. the gallery will have music, food and fellowship. For more information or to register, visit bereskinartgallery.com. $15, free for spectators.
Learn and Play Day: Farming, Construction and Forestry: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. The John Deere Pavilion will host this annual Learn and Play Day where kids of all ages can spend the day playing and learning about the work of John Deere customers. Participants can learn about life on a farm, see what it's like to work on a construction site, explore the world of forestry and more. Hands-on activities will include testing driving skills in a battery-powered Gator obstacle course or put muscles to work in a pedal-powered tractor pull. Other special exhibits will include a petting zoo, a construction zone and an innovation station. Kids who complete all the chores will receive a Deere Dollar to cash in for a special treat. Free.
Outer Space Inner Space: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McManus Park, 1200 Mississippi , Bettendorf. New Life Church's puppet team will present this One Way Street musical that will explore the power of words and that what you say can have a big impact on others as well as how Jesus, the Living Word, can help us use our words to build others up. There also will be popcorn, face painting and gifts for kids. Free.
Riverine Walk: Sylvan Island: 9-10:30 a.m., Sylvan Island Bridge Entrance, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities. led by Dr. Norm Moline participants can cross the new bridge for a stroll on Sylvan Island, the 38 acre gem on the Moline-Rock Island border, to learn about its history and natural features. $6, free for members.
Craft Cafe: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Featuring various crafts for adults with all materials are provided. This edition will be tie dye. Participants will tie dye kitchen towels to brighten summer days and liven up a kitchen. The library will provide, dye, rubber gloves, squirt bottle applicators, rubber bands, dishtowels and basic instruction for how to rubber-band fabric. Instructions for removing rubber bands, rinsing and washing/drying can be printed out and taken home as fabric should be allowed to process at home prior to removing the rubber bands to reveal and process the design. Registration required. Free.
Party On The Patio: 7 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 BettPlex Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring live music, indoor and outdoor sand volleyball and island inspired food and beverages. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Night Sky Viewing: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars (Opposition-very close to Earth), M57 (Ring Nebula) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Sunday, July 22
Dirty Water Boys: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Women's Roles In Society: Fashion and History: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring the Putnam Museum's Curator of History and Anthropology, Christina Kastell, presenting on women's clothing throughout history. Participants can learn how changes in women's fashion reflected women's changing roles in society as they joined the workforce, participated in sports and even frequented speakeasies. Included with regular admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Bridal Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 2-5 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This version of rock 'n' roll bingo will feature prizes for brides such as a free engagement photo session, space for a bridal shower including elegant desserts and more all while helping to raise money for CASI and Quad-Cities older adults. Admission includes a bingo card to play for 8-10 regular games. Bonus games will be available at $3 each for a chance to win a a free deejay, reception hall and photography packages. There will be a full cash bar available. $80 for a table of 8 (advance purchase through CASI only). $20 at the door, $15 per person until 11:30 p.m. July 21.
Greg and Rich: 2-5:30 p.m., Grease Monkey's Sports Bar and Grill, 709 1st St., Colona . This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Multidate Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. Free.
Disney's High School Musical: Thursday-Saturday, July 12-14, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 14.
2018 Iowa American Water Bix at 6: 6 p.m. Thursdays, July 12 and 19, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring a training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Runners registering at one of the training runs or volunteering will receive a special t-shirt. To promote a business or event to over 20,000 people, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. Training runs are free only to registered participants.
The Fully Monty: Thursday-Saturday, July 12-14, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 15. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
The Glass Menagerie: Fridays-Saturdays, July 13-14 and 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 15 and 22, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through July 22. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
2018 Rock Island County Fair: Tuesday-Saturday, July 17-21, Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Through July 21. This year's theme will be, "A Family Af-fair!," and feature fireworks, diesel drags, livestock shows, food vendors, arts and crafts, carnival rides and more. Gate admission: $2 13 years and older, $1 youth 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and younger.
Channel Cat Talk: Where does sand come from?: Tuesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 19, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities. Led by Brian Dockery participants can learn about the the construction aggregate industry and the sites and materials traveling up and down the river. Specifically discover how aggregates are the building blocks of America. $14.