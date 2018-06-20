Thursday, June 21
Magic with Eugene: 2 and 3:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Magical hometown hero Rick Eugene will perform jaw-dropping tricks that will amaze and entertain. Featuring two back-to-back shows at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Free.
Cinema at the Figge: 5-9 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Presented and programmed by Ford Photography this evening will feature a cocktail hour with craft beer and hors d'oeuvres as well as a guest deejay Johnnie Cluney beginning at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. photographer Barry Phipps will speak and share images from his recently published book of Iowa Photographs, "From Gravity to What Cheer." After an intermission there will be a showing of, "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb." 1964, directed by Stanley Kubrick. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7-8:30 p.m., Central Park Bandshell, 200 S. College Ave., Aledo. This event will be canceled in the event of rain. Free.
Friday, June 22
Rock the Lot: 6-10 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Featuring live music by 90's Daughter. There also will be several food trucks and alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair, no outside drinks or coolers will be allowed. $10.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
Grapevine Midwest Viniculture Expo 2018: 6:30-10 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . This wine festival will feature samples of Midwest and Canadian wines including different wines from all over this area. Participants also will have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of favorite wine as well as savor hors d'oeuvres and desserts, dance to the music of the Cadillac Jack Band and sample beverages from a local distillery and brewery. Includes seven tasting tickets. $35 at the door, $25 in advance.
Party On The Patio: 7 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 BettPlex Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring the opening of this new indoor/outdoor tiki beach themed bar and grill. Free.
Diamond Rio: 7:30-9 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. $25 to $35.
DCamp Family Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Annverisary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Langhorne Slim and the Lost At Last Band with Carson McHone and Dan Tedesco: 7:30-11 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $30 day of show, $25 advance.
Saturday, June 23
Breakfast with the Giraffes: 8:30-10 a.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can experience the zoo in a whole new way with the Giraffe Encounter program featuring a personal tour of the giraffe exhibit to discover how the keepers take care of these amazing animals. Then head behind the scenes and go upstairs into the giraffe house to see eye to eye with the tallest mammal on land and watch the keepers go through a training session with the giraffes and head back downstairs to hand-feed a member of the giraffe herd and take a picture or two with these amazing animals. Includes zoo admission. $50 per person, $40 per member.
World Giraffe Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Featuring hands-on giraffe activities and games on the festival lawn, Zookeeper Chats, giraffe training and the chance to win a personal giraffe encounter. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 312 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Fun Scale Fly In: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frye Memorial Field, 210th Street and 120th Avenue, Davenport. Presented by the Davenport Radio Control Society participants can watch radio controlled models of full-sized aircraft fly over northwest Davenport. There will be examples of civilian, commercial, aerobatic and military airplanes almost from the beginning of aviation. Pilots will be flying small, electric-powered versions all the way to large jet turbine-powered aircraft. Participants can bring a chair as well as talk to the pilots about this fun and fascinating hobby. Lunch will be available for purchase. Free.
River Glen Duo: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maquoketa Downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St. River Glen Duo, an Iowa-grown folk-rock duo from Dubuque, will perform at the kick-off event for the Maquoketa Summer Concert Series. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free.
Mary Lu Wiess Lewis: 1-3 p.m., Barnes and Noble, Davenport. This book signing fundraiser event sponsored by the Davenport School Museum will feature an author talk. Participants who buy the book should mention that they would like the Davenport School Museum to receive a percentage of the net sale. Free.
Stranger Things Party: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can grab 80s mix tapes, Christmas lights and waffles and head to the library. Teens are invited to geek out over all things Stranger Things while eating food, having a trivia contest, making a craft and more. Free.
St. Alban's Trivia Night: 7 p.m., St. Alban's Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. This trivia night will feature tables of eight. There also will be baked goods for sale, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Participants may bring food and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-386-4087. $10 per player.
Trivia Night: 7-9 p.m., American Legion, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. Veterans from Exelon's Quad-Cities Generating Station will present this trivia night to raise money for the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. There also will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. The evening will be hosted by Mr. Trivia. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. $10 per person.
Lonny Lynn Orchestra: 7-10 p.m., Col Ballroom, 1012 W. 4th St., Davenport. Cover charge.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Sunday, June 24
2nd annual Pioneer Village Ice Cream Social: 1-5 p.m., Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Featuring homemade crafts and desserts for sale by area church groups and ice cream at the Walnut Grove Soda Fountain. There also will be music by Charlie and Holly. Free.
Dirty Water Boys: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
The Acoustic Project: 2-6 p.m., Grease Monkeys Bar and Grill, 702 1st St., Colona. Free.
Scott Dalziel: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation. This ice cream social will include loose meat sandwiches, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake, ice cream and drink. $15 household max, $7 adults, $3 youth 10 years and younger, free for kids 2 years and younger.
Tuesday, June 26
Dan Wardell's Reading Road Trip: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. IPTV star Dan Wardell will put on a high-energy, interactive storytelling performance. Featuring a performance at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, June 27
Joseph with Becca Mancari: 8-11 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $20 to $25.
Thursday, June 28
Ciaran Lavery: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Midwest Writing Center Author Talk: 6-8 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Midwest Writing Center will present a keynote author as part of the annual David R. Collins Writers' Conference. There will be a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the talk at 7 p.m. Participants do not need to register for the conference to attend this event. For more information, visit mwcqc.org. Free.
East Meets West: The First Railroad Bridge to Cross the Mississippi River: 7-8 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring a special screening of this 51-minute documentary that tells the story of the bridge that first connected Rock Island to Davenport in 1856, including how Henry Farnam led the effort to build the railroad and the bridge; the dramatic collision with the steamboat Effie Afton just two weeks after the bridge was completed; and Abraham Lincoln's successful defense of the railroad's right to cross the river in the trial that followed. Free.
Friday, June 29
Ruby Boots with Reuben Bidez: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10.
Maple City Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Annverisary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Kiersty Santos: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, June 30
MadeRight Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Park , 39th Street and 11th Avenue, Rock Island. Featuring handmade goodies from around the area. There also will be live music in the old band shell and make-n-take items.
Summer Scherenschnitte Classes: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This Keith Bonnstetter Scherenschnitte Snowflake cutting class will feature new Fourth of July related patterns. There will be a 2D class 10-11 a.m. and a 3D class 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited. To register, call 563-322-8844. $25 members (both), $20, $15 members individual class.
Banditos: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10.
Greg and Rich: 7-10 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Sunday, July 1
Jason Parchart: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Timber City Concert Band: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol alloowed. Free.
Cuss Cuss: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. An evening with Derrick C. Brown and Lizzy Ellison. $10.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
2018 Iowa American Water Bix at 6: 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 21 and 28, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring a training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Runners registering at one of the training runs or volunteering will receive a special t-shirt. To promote a business or event to over 20,000 people, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. Training runs are free only to registered participants.
2018 Nahant Marsh BioBlitz: 2 p.m. Friday, June 22 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Presented in partnership with the Guardians of the Prairie this 24-hour period of intense biological sampling will be an attempt to document all living things in a specified area. Participants can join scientists and naturalists from around the region to survey mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants, insects and more on the 305-acre forest preserve. There also will be guided night and day hikes and other hands-on public programs 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. To view the project online, visit inaturalist.org/projects/nahant-marsh-bioblitz-2018-a39f8cf1-c644-4838-86a7-293a8d5ec81f?tab=about. Free.
Big River: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 22-23 and 29-30; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24 and July 1, , Brunner Theatre, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through July 1. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
Love, Loss and What I Wore: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Through June 24. $18, $15 students/senior citizens 55 years and older.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. Free.
As You Like It: 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 23-24, Lincoln Park Classical Theater, 39th Street and 11th Avenue, Rock Island. Through June 24. Presented by Genesius Guild. This show will mark the debut of a partnership with local high schools. Many of the parts will be played by all-star students from local high school theater programs with the rest of the cast filled by seasoned veterans helping to mentor the younger actors. Free.
Topper: Friday-Saturday, June 22-23, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through June 23. Free.
FX Vintage Toy Roadshow: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, June 27-28, Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Through June 28. Appraisers from FX Vintage Roadshow will be in town to appraise and buy old toys. Free.