Thursday, Aug. 16
Channel Cat Talk: River Landscape Mosaic: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Dr. Reuben Heine and Dr. Norm Moline, from Augustana College, participants can study the channel characteristics, riverfront uses and environmental issues in Pool 15 from Arsenal Island to Campbell's Island and observe I-74 construction. $14.
Book Sale: 4-7 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can flip through used books about art and art history at this used book sale. The books include past catalogs, as well as books donated by generous museum members. Proceeds benefit the Figge's educational programs. Free.
Corey Congilio and the Martin Experience: 6:30-8 p.m., West Music, 4305 44th Ave., Moline. Spend an evening with Martin Guy as Corey Congilio guides attendees through 183 years of rich music tradition, steeped in Martin culture and craftsmanship. Participants can take part in a lively Q&A session, play unique Custom Shop guitars and be treated to an intimate in-store performance. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Harrington's Pub, 2321 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Friday, Aug. 17
Greg and Rich: 5-9 p.m., Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. This will be an outdoor show in the Beer Garden, weather permitting. Free.
La Sombra: 5-10 p.m., Mercado on Fifth, 1122 4th Ave., Moline. Mercado on Fifth will host this annual fundraiser concert featuring Tejano band, La Sombra, featuring front man Tony Guerrero, as well as an opening set by DJ Guerrero. Gift baskets also will be raffled. All funds raised will allow Mercado on Fifth to continue to grow and engage the community. Tickets can be purchased at the LULAC tent any Friday night at Mercado on Fifth. $12 at the door, $10 in advance.
Trivia Night: 6-10 p.m., The Rock, 302 1st St., Coal Valley. This trivia night to raise funds to renovate and equip the new archery range will feature teams of up to eight players with mulligans and doublers available for purchase. There also will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and raffle baskets. For more information or to RSVP (requested), visit yssa.org. $10 per player.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with guest callers. $7, free for spectators.
Too Slim and the Taildraggers: 7:30 p.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 MVBS members.
Dani Lynn Howe Band: 8 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Sushi Roll: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Survivor: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Comedians stranded on improv island must compete until only one survives. Voted off by a tribal council, alliances will be made and hearts will be broken. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 18
East Moline Freedom Fest: Saturday, Aug. 18, downtown East Moline, East Moline. Featuring a Ms. Freedom Fest Pin-Up contest, a meet-n-greet with Randy Couture (4-5:30 p.m.), Ride For Our Troops with the Extreme Couture G.I. Foundation (11 a.m. $20 a bike), vendor market, drag car and bike show, music with Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, Kid's Zone, food and drinks and more. Free with charge for some actiivties.
Beginning Birding: 6:30-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn how to identify birds and habitats by sight and call and will learn how to properly use equipment during birding tours to various areas of Nahant Marsh led by expert ornithologist Kelly McKay. This tour series will be sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society.$12, $6 members.
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead a field trip to Cone Marsh, a premier waterfowl habitat in eastern Iowa. The field trip will focus on viewing shorebirds. Those interested in attending should meet at Credit Island Lodge. Free.
Riverine Walk: Black Hawk State Historic Site: 9-10:30 a.m., Singing Bird Lodge, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. A Look at Black Hawk State Historic Site Through the Years will be led by historian Elizabeth Carvey. Participants can walk back through 400 million years of geologic time. and learn about the Sauk and Meskwaki, the amusement park, the effects of the Steel and Sears dams on the river, current infrastructure improvements and more. $6, free for members.
Rock the Ridge: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Lion's Park , 302 2nd St. E, Andalusia . The Rockridge Booster Club will host this event to raise funds to benefit all of Rockridge's junior high and high school extra-curricular activities. Featuring a one-mile fun and a 5K ($30 adults, $15 kids includes gate admission), dunk tank, bags tournament, tug of war, water balloons, euchre tournament, field games, live music by Dinosaur Mob and Cheese Pizza, food and drinks available for purchase, beer garden and more. $10 adult gate, $5 students or children gate.
Fairmount Neighborhood Block Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. This neighborhood block party will feature an afternoon of games, food trucks, giveaways, ice cream, fine forgiveness, local services and more. Free.
When I Grow Up: Back To School Summer Fun: 3-6 p.m., Marquette Park, 3200 N. Marquette St., Davenport. Featuring a school supply giveaway, car show, free haircuts, face painting, bounce house and more. Free.
Acoustic Project: 3-6 p.m., Village of East Davenport. Part of the annual Wine Walk. Free.
Spirits and Bites: 6 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. This evening for participants 16 years and older will feature an investigative paranormal tour by Rock Island Paranormal and a buffet dinner. Local paranormal experts will use professional techniques to seek out unusual activity on all four floors of the mansion. There also will be a cash bar. Ability to navigate all four floors required. All proceeds support restoration efforts and operations of the estate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/spirits-bites-investigative-paranormal-tour-of-hauberg-tickets-48110538917. $45 at the door, $35 in advance.
Pet Sounds Live: A Beach Boys Celebration: 6:30 p.m., LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. This annual Riverfront Pops concert presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will feature the surfin' sounds of the Beach Boys performed by the symphony. There also will be a pre-show by the Youth Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display to end the evening. Participants may bring picnic dinners to enjoy. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit qcso.org. $25 adults after Aug. 17, $20 in adults, $5 children.
Night Sky Viewing: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, M11 (Wild Duck Cluster), M17 (Swan Nebula) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
309: 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., The Establishment. Romper Room, Paula Sands Live, Lion's Den, Avenue of the Cities and a night in Rock Island nothing's safe and nothing's sacred. This show features Jeff DeLeon, Patrick Adamson and Big G doing what they do best, being short form monsters and stomping mud holes in the things the Q-C holds dear. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Bi-State Volkswagen Club annual Show and Picnic: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Empire Park, IL Route 84, Hampton. Featuring awards, swap meet and more. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa. For more information, visit bistatevw.com. $15 entry fee (includes lunch), free for spectators.
Fur and Friends Fundraiser: noon to 4 p.m., Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Participants can bring four-legged friends to this Dog Market featuring vendors, giveaways, fun games and a food truck that will include a doggie dish for pups. Dogs also can head over to Riverside Family Aquatic Center for a doggie paddle. Half of the pool admissions will go directly to the target project of converting Butterworth Park into a dog park. Doggie Paddle times: 12:30-1:15 p.m. (under 40 pounds) and 1:45-2:30 and 3-3:45 p.m. (over 40 pounds). Proof of updated vaccinations, DHLPP and rabies required before entering the pool. Humans may only enter water up to knee level. $10 for one dog and one owner to swim. Free with charge for some activities.
Joe and Vicki Price: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Azubuike Urban Exposure Film Festival: 5-7 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the film festival at 6 p.m. The Urban Exposure program provides a creative channel allowing kids to express themselves constructively, non-violently and with increased confidence. The program will showcase films which were created based on the practice that storytelling is one of the most powerful forms of communication. Free.
Funktastic 5: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Friday, Aug. 24
The Secret Life of Pets: 8:30-11 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. This Movie at the Ballpark will feature the movie and concessions available for purchase. No outside food or beverages. The rain date for this event will be Friday, Aug. 24. Donations accepted.
Bob Dorr and the Limestoners: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Movie: The Musical: 9:30-11:30 p.m., the establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Favorite movies will get a musical treatment during this celebration of cinema. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 25
EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally: 8-11 a.m., Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St. , Clinton. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 75 will host this Young Eagles Flight Rally featuring a chance for youths 8-17 years to explore aviation. Children will be given a short introduction to airplanes and a free airplane ride lasting approximately 15 minutes. Pilots will explain how airplanes work. Free.
19th annual Iowa SIDS Walk for the Future: 9 a.m. to noon, Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a family walk, memorial balloon release, face painting, tattoos, raffle and refreshments. For more information or to register, visit iowasids.org/index.php/walk-for-the-future. $10 to $30.
Monarch Butterfly Workshop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can learn the skills needed to raise and care for a monarch butterfly as well as enjoy crafts and activities about these stunning pollinators and find out how to give butterflies in need a hand through butterfly care workshops. There also will be showings of the documentary, "Flight of the Butterflies 3D," and everyone goes home with one caterpillar to raise. Participants should bring a jar with a lid to safely transport the caterpillar with extra caterpillars available for $3 each. For more information or to register (required by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23), call 563-324-1933. $11 day package (workshop, activities, movie, caterpillar), $6 workshop (workshop, caterpillar).
Monarch Butterfly Workshop: 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn about Monarchs and make a seed bomb to take home as well as take a hike to catch, tag and release butterflies and collect data. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Best of the Wurst Cook-Off Festival: noon to 3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This inaugural sausage cook off will feature sample sausages from local vendors, food and beer for purchase and live music to celebrate this favorite German staple. Participants can try all the competing sausages, vote for the "Best of the Wurst" and help crown the winner. Music will be provided by the Guttenberg German Band. Ticket includes a sample from each vendor. $5 adults, free for youth younger than 12 years.
Brandon Gibbs and Joel Hoekstra: 6:30-8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
All You Care To Eat: A Comedy Thingy Podcast: 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. This evening will include recordings of the latest venture from the sketch and improv comedy troupe, Comedy Thingy, a monthly recurring sketch comedy series performed in the style of a radio play with live microphones, sound eﬀects, music and live readings by actors with scripts-in-hand. The live audience will get three unique comedy shows in one night with two brief intermissions. Content will be uncensored and is recommended for audiences 18 years and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $10.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2519 Middle Road, Bettendorf . Featuring antiques, jewelry, collectibles and more. $2.50.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the scenic deck overlooking the Rock River, weather permitting. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Lotte St. This annual homemade ice cream social will feature pies, cakes, maidrites, chips, hot dogs, tea, coffee and ice water. There also will be raffle for a red, white and blue wreath. Items will be priced a la carte.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Nutsy Turtle and Lori G: 5-8 p.m., Maquoketa downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Part of the Maquoketa Summer Concert series participants should bring lawn chairs. There will be food from a food truck and ice cream floats available for purchase. Donations collected go to the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Free.
David Gerald: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Robert Cholke: Through Sept. 29. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the photographs of Cholke. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Return to the Garden: Through Sept. 1. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. This exhibit will feature works by pastel artist Debora L. Stewart. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Next To Normal: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 16-18, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Aug. 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
Forever Plaid: Thursday-Friday, Aug. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Aug. 19 and 26, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 23-25, 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through Aug. 26. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
5th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 18, noon to 10 p.m., Martin Luther King Park, between 7th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. Through Aug. 19. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture of the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Saturday will feature a wide variety of vendors selling local foods, crafts, information booths and a forum with Champions of Autism. Performances include drum circle with Terranga House, Metropolitan Youth program, the Curtis Hawkins Band, George Rankin and the Cats, Miss Iowa, Manny Lopez Septet, Funktastic Five and more. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
5th annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival: 3-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Through Aug. 19. Presented by Polyrhythms this three-day event will celebrate the indigenous music and culture the people who helped build the Quad-Cities. Sunday will feature performances by the Songbird Quartet, James Culver and Friends and the Frank Russell Quintet. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: History of Fort Armstrong and Arsenal Island: Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 23, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by historian Gena Schantz there will be a discussion on Arsenal Island's history and how it evolved from military outpost to a major industrial complex. $14.
Riverine Walk: 25 Years of Riverfront Development: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 25, 9-10:30 a.m., Riverfront Trail, 1425 River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by urban planner Jeff Anderson participants can experience Moline's decades of reimagining, redeveloping and repurposing of the Mississippi Riverfront and take a deeper dive into the creation of a community vision that has successfully transformed Moline's riverfront into a regional destination. Meet at the riverfront trail adjacent to TGI Friday's. $6, free for members.
OMG Beckyfest: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to dusk; Sunday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . Through Aug. 26. Crafted Q-C will host this indie arts festival featuring over 100 vendors from all over the Midwest with a variety of unique handcrafted items and vintage finds for sale. Twelve kid makers will have booths with handmade items including sewn cat toys, green cleaning products and original paintings. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free.