Thursday, June 28
FX Vintage Toy Roadshow: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 28, Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Appraisers from FX Vintage Roadshow will be in town to appraise and buy old toys. Free.
Ciaran Lavery: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Midwest Writing Center Author Talk: 6-8 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Midwest Writing Center will present a keynote author as part of the annual David R. Collins Writers' Conference. There will be a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the talk at 7 p.m. Participants do not need to register for the conference to attend this event. For more information, visit mwcqc.org. Free.
East Meets West: The First Railroad Bridge to Cross the Mississippi River: 7-8 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring a special screening of this 51-minute documentary that tells the story of the bridge that first connected Rock Island to Davenport in 1856, including how Henry Farnam led the effort to build the railroad and the bridge; the dramatic collision with the steamboat Effie Afton just two weeks after the bridge was completed; and Abraham Lincoln's successful defense of the railroad's right to cross the river in the trial that followed. Free.
Friday, June 29
Thom Dower, Dr. Richard Rose and Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. This one time only performance will feature Boyd playing guitar and singing with Dower and Rose as guest musicians for the evening. Free.
Ruby Boots with Reuben Bidez: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10.
Maple City Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Kiersty Santos: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, June 30
MadeRight Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Park , 39th Street and 11th Avenue, Rock Island. Featuring handmade goodies from around the area. There also will be live music in the old band shell and make-n-take items. Free.
Summer Scherenschnitte Classes: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This Keith Bonnstetter Scherenschnitte Snowflake cutting class will feature new Fourth of July related patterns. There will be a 2D class 10-11 a.m. and a 3D class 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited. To register, call 563-322-8844. $25 members (both), $20, $15 members individual class.
Banditos: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10.
Greg and Rich: 7-10 p.m., Tugger's Burger Bar and Ale House, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Sunday, July 1
Jason Parchart: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Timber City Concert Band: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed.
Cuss Cuss: 7 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. An evening with Derrick C. Brown and Lizzy Ellison. $10.
Monday, July 2
Musical Jam: 7:30-8:15 p.m., Kiwanis Park, 4223 Greenbrier Drive, Bettendorf. For new, intermediate and advanced musicians (who don't mind slowing down) this jam night will feature mostly Irish and Celtic fiddle tunes played at a medium tempo. Participants should bring a chair and gather in the shade near the playground equipment or at the shelter. Dancers welcome. Free.
Tuesday, July 3
The Figge's Art Lessons to Go: 3-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. This one-hour session will introduce students to the elements of art and principles of design plus encourage students to think more creatively while experimenting with a variety of art materials. Special guests from the Figge Art Museum will bring supplies for a Maurice Sendak inspired work of art. Registration is required. Free.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Driftwood Pub, 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport. This outdoor show will feature a spot to watch the Red, White and Boom fireworks afterward. Free.
John Moreland and Full Band with Patrick Sweany: 8-11 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Wednesday, July 4
Barn on the Fourth: 6-10 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Featuring performances by Lady Liberty with Lissie, Esme Patterson, Becca Mancari and Liz Moen. $20-$25.
Quad-Cities River Bandits vs. Beloit Snappers: 6:35 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport . This We Care Wednesday will benefit Q-C Paws with a night of baseball and fireworks. When ordering tickets online use promo code QCPAWS and a portion of the ticket sale as well as proceeds from other activities throughout the night will be donated to the organization. $7 to $20.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Thursday, July 5
Artist Fashion Show: 6 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. In conjunction with the Figge Video series featuring fashion, Burundi fashion designer Justine Jay Jacque will debut her current work during this landmark fashion show. Seating is limited to 200, and is on a first-come basis.
Friday, July 6
Breakfast Nature Club: Native Pollinators: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Native Pollinators." During this presentation participants will learn about pollination and the pollinators found in Iowa and Illinois. $10, $5 members.
Big River Brass Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Acoustoc Project: 8-11 p.m., Chief's Bar and Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis. Free.
Saturday, July 7
Live Action Clue: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can become part of this mystery with live action Clue where players not only look for the suspect but may actually be the culprit. Registration required. Free.
Dezorah: 7-9 p.m., Bierstube, 415 15th St., Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, July 8
Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Eastern Iowa's largest show with over 150 sellers featuring a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $3, free for youth 10 years and younger.
Quad-City All Breed Horse Association Open Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring miniature horses, pretty palominos, colorful Appaloosas, stock horses, light horses and some draft or mule exhibitors. Free.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Flight of the Butterflies: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC. 563-324-1933. $5.
The Art of Fermentation: Sauerkraut Workshop: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can join Kristin Bogdonas, nutrition and wellness educator from the University of Illinois Extension, to learn more about lacto-fermentation, a brief history, and what is needed to get started. There also will be a live sauerkraut making demonstration as well as some fermented food tasting. Resources and recipes will be included. Space is limited. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-fermentation-sauerkraut-workshop-tickets-46165431047. $5.
Phyllis and Gary: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-5 p.m., Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting, with Woodfire Pizza cooking. $5 wristband.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. There will be an opening and artist reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. Free.
2018 Iowa American Water Bix at 6: 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 28 and July 5, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring a training run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Runners registering at one of the training runs or volunteering will receive a special t-shirt. To promote a business or event to over 20,000 people, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. Training runs are free only to registered participants.
Big River: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 29-30; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 1, , Brunner Theatre, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through July 1. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
33rd annual Mississippi Valley Blues Festival: 5 p.m. Friday, July 6; noon Saturday, July 7, LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbeck Drive, Davenport. Through July 7. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will host this two-day blues festival featuring more than 10 acts including a tribute to Ellis Kell. There also will be the BlueSKool Tent. After June 29: $45 two-day pass, $30 Saturday, $20 Friday. Before June 29: $35 two-day pass, $25 Saturday, $15 Friday. Youth 14 and younger are free with a paid adult.