Thursday, June 7
Animal Years: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Family Fort Night: 6-7:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Families can bring pillows and blankets and practice building skills by creating one-of-a-kind forts in the library. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Harrington's Pub, 2321 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
McCandless Movie Night: 8:15-11 p.m., McCandless Park, 1st Street and 7th Avenue, Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department and the Floreciente Neighborhood Association will present this neighborhood movie night. Participants should bring blankets and chairs. there will be subtítulos en Español. The rain date for this event will be Thursday, June 14. Free.
Friday, June 8
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Say Days Ago: 7-9 p.m., Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island. $5.
Kofi Baker's Psychedelic Trip: 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Rascals Live, 1418 15th St., Moline. this will be an all-ages show. $9.70.
Quad-City Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Real Estate, Habibi and Twinsmith: 8 p.m. to midnight, Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $20 to $25.
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Princeton Ale House, 333 River Drive, Princeton. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Chief's Bar and Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis. Free.
The Longest Day: 8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Rock Island Arsenal. Presented in celebration of First Army's Centennial. Gates and concessions will open at 6 p.m. Free.
Saturday, June 9
World Ocean Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can celebrate the diversity of life in the oceans, learn about the impact the Quad-Cities has on the oceans and learn what can be done to protect it. There will be hands-on learning activities in the Oceans Exhibit led by zoo educators and naturalists as well as special animal presentations and Zookeeper Chats. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 3-12 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Second Saturdays: Hedgehog Meet and Greet and Crafts: 1-2 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring fun German-inspired children's activities including a meet and greet with hedgehogs from Niabi Zoo and a craft. Free for children and students with ID.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Annual Cruise-In: Open Run XXXVI: 3-8 p.m., SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline. $15 show car, free for spectators.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be rumba dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Figge Underground: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Located in the concrete garage under the building, this party will transcend a usual night out in downtown Davenport with an eclectic pairing of art and music, to create an atmosphere reminiscent of the New York City underground scene. Featuring dancing, creating, food and craft beverages and special musical guest the Tripp Brothers and Ono. All proceeds from the evening will support Figge Arts education and outreach programs. $20 at the door, $15 in advance.
Sunday, June 10
Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davenport Elks Lodge 298, 4400 W. Central Park Ave. The Davenport Elks will host this car show featuring a pancake breakfast ($5) starting at 8 a.m., beautiful cars and lunch ($5). Lunch will include a sandwich, chips and drink. Registration will be 8 a.m. to noon with awards at 2 p.m. All net proceeds will provide support for Elks community youth programs including Hoop Shoot, Americanism Essay, college scholarships, drug awareness, camp scholarships and the Dictionary program. $15 car entry, free for spectators.
Quad-City All Breed Horse Association Open Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring multiple disciplines, novice classes and driving games classes. There will be food available for purchase on the grounds. Free.
Fundraiser for Tom Black: 1-6 p.m., Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. This fundraiser to benefit lifelong Moline resident, Tom Black, will include tacos (3 for $5), raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, massages and door prizes. Free with donations accepted.
Eddie Korosa: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. The Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa will sponsor this polka dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10 per person, free for 20 years and younger.
Sensory Friendly Film: Tiny Giants: 1:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Jason Parchart: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Selwyn Birchwood: 6 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $12, $10 for MVBS members.
Monday, June 11
Black Hawk College Athletics Golf Outing: 1-6 p.m., Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline. The Black Hawk College Foundation and BHC Athletics Department will host this four-person scramble golf event to raise funds to support Black Hawk College student-athletes with scholarships and emergency funds. Signin will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry fee include green fees, cart rental, range use, a box lunch, beverage tickets, after-play appetizers and more. Registration required. $375 per foursome, $100 per golfer.
Tuesday, June 12
Toddler Tales at Nahant Marsh: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Featuring a way to introduce children 3-5 years to the wonders of the outdoors. Each month Nahant Marsh educators will lead a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure. Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. This program will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information or to register (appreciated) call 563-336-3370. $5 child, $3 member, free for accompanying adults.
Snakes Alive!: 2-3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. The Grout Museum presents, "Snakes Alive!," where participants can learn the answers questions and get up close and personal with some of the most feared animals on the planet. Free.
Wednesday, June 13
Music on the Lawn: 5 p.m., Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. This fun-filled family event will feature a concert by Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats at 6:30 p.m. There also will be old world-fashioned games, a balloon aritist, face painting and children's activities. Lagomarcino's will be selling ice cream. Free with charge for some activities.
Thursday, June 14
Flag Day: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Moline Memorial Park, 5001 34th Ave. Moline Memorial Park Cemetery will celebrate Flag Day with this evening featuring patriotic music performed by Big River Brass Band and the retrieval of the American flag. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be available. Free.
Friday, June 15
Exploring Two Faces of Illinois History: A Conversation with Territorial Governor Ninian Edwards and Pottawatomie Chief Gomo: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of Evenings at Butterworth. This presentation by Brian "Fox" Ellis will revolve around the burning of Peoria during the War of 1812 with a fascinating look into the past, and the lives of two of the most compelling and influential participants in Illinois history as the state was being formed 200 years ago. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
The Forty Fours: 8 p.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $15, $13 MVBS members.
10 of Soul: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Saturday, June 16
Dinosaur Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can come see evidence to answer the question, "Are dinosaurs alive?" There will be hands-on learning activities all day and a special Dinosaurs Alive program at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 312 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Westward the Women: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Robert Taylor and Denise Darcel. (1951) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Night Sky Viewing: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Erakis (Garnet Star), M29 (Cooling Tower Cluster), M104 (Sombrero Galaxy) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Johnny Rogers: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Featuring the music of Buddy Holly and beyond. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Sunday, June 17
Jim Ryan: 2-6 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
David Zollo: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Pippi Ardennia featuring Daniel Leahy with Paul Weddle and Mike Nellas: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-date Events
Second Fiddle Sale: Thursday-Friday, June 7-8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, 8 a.m. to noon, Walnut Center, 4711 N. Brady St., Davenport. Volunteers for Symphony will host this rummage sale to support the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's Music Education Programs. Participants will be able to search for fabulous finds and spectacular saving on a variety of items including furniture, clothing, accessories, housewares, artwork, books and more. Everything will be half price on Saturday. Free.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Rummage Sale: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring housewares, books, furniture, vintage electronics, children's toys and clothes, collectibles and more. Free.
The Marriage of Figaro: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 10, 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through June 10. Opera Quad-Cities will present this classic comic opera. This professional, fully staged production will be performed in English and is a collaboration between Opera Quad-Cities, Genesius Guild, St. Ambrose University and Augustana College. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit operaqc.org. $0 to $21.
52nd International Woodcarvers Congress: Monday-Saturday, June 11-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring seminars as well as a show and sale (June 14-17) with hundreds of pieces of wood art submitted into competition to be judged by a trio of judges and vendors with tools for carving, reference books and to answer questions about beginner classes. $5, $4 senior citizens (65 years and older) free for youth 12 years and younger with an adult.
Rummage Sale: Wednesday, June 13, 5-7 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, June 14-15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m. to noon, John F. Kennedy School, 1627 W. 42nd St., Davenport. Through June 16. Our Lady of Victory will host this rummage sale featuring household items, kitchen wares, lawn and garden items, tools, toys and collectibles and clothing. There also is an entire room with holiday decor. $5, $4 and $3 boxes, $2 paper bags. Free. Jeanne Barnett, lj_barnett1605@q.com, 563-391-0716.
Unhinged Monster Truck Tour: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, 6 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds , 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt . Featuring all local monster trucks including Ghost Ryder, Girl Power, Incinerator and Clown N Around. There will be a free pit party at 6 p.m. with paid admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit unhingedmonstertrucktour.ticketleap.com/dewitt-iowa. $12 adults, $10 kids, free for youth 3 years and younger.