Thursday, July 26
Midwest Regional Invitational: TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis. The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour will host this invitational featuring top players 8-18 years from around the country.
Channel Cat Talk: Asian Carp in the Q-C: 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Presented by Jeremiah Haas, Exelon Generation this talk will feature an up-to-date status report, control strategies and other general information about these invasive fish species along with their possible effects on the Quad-City area's waters. $14.
2018 Brady Street Sprints: 7-9 p.m., Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This race will be exactly a quarter mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street Hill. Nine races highlight the evening including men's and women's open races, masters' races, high school relays and the Bix 7 Sponsors Race. The finals will be televised. Time trials take place during the first three Bix at 6 training runs with the top three finishers each night making it into the final round, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. Free.
Friday, July 27
Larissa Reinhart: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frau Blucker's, 207 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Book signing. Free.
Giant Games: 2-5 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. This party will feature giant board games including Kerplunk, Jenga, Connect Four, Tetris and more. Snacks will be provided. Free.
2018 Arconic's Jr. Bix: 6-8 p.m., Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring the 21st Jr. Bix with each child receiving a special medal. For children 12 years and younger with various distances for kids depending on age. Entries by mail must be postmarked by July 18 with registration available at packet pickup July 26-27. Limited to 3,500 children. $16.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
Saturday, July 28
2018 Quad-City Times Bix 7: 6 a.m. to noon, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The 44th running of this race will feature legends Bill Rodgers, Joan Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi returning to run. There also will be a post-race party. For more information or to register, visit Bix7.com. $16 to $48.
Exhibit Opening Event: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring the opening of the new exhibit, "The Great Collectors and You." Through this exhibit participants can discover artifacts, such as geodes and shells, that were collected by prolific collectors in the Quad-Cities and rare collections from around the globe. The collections were assembled by the Putnam's early contributors such as the Palmer, Ficke and Figge families. Guests also will be able to bring in artifacts to the interactive portion of the exhibit, Your Trading Place. The Putnam's knowledgeable staff will be able to provide more information on the artifact as well as help conduct research with resources in the exhibit. Then items can be traded for another found object or taken home with a newfound appreciation. Your Trading Place will be open 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment. Included with admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years.
Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Craig Bishop will use rare photos and videos to bring life to one of the most famous personalities of the early 20th century. Born near Ames, Iowa, and descendant of German Immigrants, Billy Sunday was an American Athlete that turned into a highly influential figure in both religion and politics. Mr. Bishop will give a biography of the man that helped shaped the United States' religious landscape. Included with admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Indoor Carnival of Cultures: 6-8 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. This event will celebrate and honor family and cultural traditions by sharing stories, pictures and food about families, ethnicity and culture. There will be carnival-like games with prizes and a cake walk. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.
Sunday, July 29
ChurchJazz: 9 and 11:15 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. This group of veteran musicians will play a Chicago Jazz Mass at the 9 and 11:15 a.m. services. Free.
Open Farm Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10386 130th St., 10386 130th St., Davenport. Featuring equipment with open doors to climb on and in, farmers to answer questions about the equipment and about farming, animals to see, hayrack rides, a free lunch (while supplies last), a limited supply of the books about life on a soybean farm and more. Free.
Phyllis and Gary: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Code 415: 4-8 p.m., Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
I Can Only Imagine: 6-8 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. Featuring a movie about the story of a troubled childhood and mended relationship between father and son dad that inspired Christian singer Bart Millard to write the hit song, "I Can Only Imagine." Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Uncork the Season: 5-8 p.m., Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., Davenport. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Mark Russell Smith will kick off the 2018-19 season with an evening of great wine, hors d'oeuvres and music by the QCSO Brass Quartet. There will be a wine tasting and wine will be sold by the bottle with 50 percent of each purchase donated back to the QCSO. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Bix Porch Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St., Davenport. Featuring Don Estes and the Prairie Ramblers playing live jazz. Participants should bring lawn chairs. The Teen Volunteer Council will be providing hot dogs and lemonade with donations accepted. Free.
Friday, Aug. 3
Breakfast Nature Club: Native Fruit and Nut Trees: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Native Fruit and Nut Trees." During this presentation participants will learn about the vast variety and how they are beneficial to wildlife. $10, $5 members.
Food For the Soul: 6-8:30 p.m., Community Outreach Worship Center, 440 16th Ave., East Moline. Featuring a night of spoken word poetry, inspirational songs of praise and interactive games to raise funds for a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. There also will be food for sale after the show. Free with donations accepted.
Smooth Groove: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For ages 21 years and older. Free.
It's Your Fault: 9:30 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring an interactive improv show where the audience members choose the games, give the suggestions and challenge the comedians to ridiculous rules. $5.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Summer Reading Program Finishers' Pool Party: 2-4 p.m., Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St. Participants who finished the Summer Reading Program will receive a ticket to this pool party featuring swimming, fun activities and the grand prize drawings. There also will be door prize drawings including a year of free pizza. Free with tickets.
Big Top Circus Band Concert: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring historical circus music from the era when the circus used live music written by famous composers to entertain audiences. Included with regular admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar and Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This will be an outdoor show on the covered deck. Free.
Chalk Artist: 7-9 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 3817 230th St. N, Port Byron. Drawing Closer Ministries, featuring chalk artist and Bible teacher Randy Davis, will be the guest at Countryside Christian Church. Davis will use a unique visual method to convey Biblical principles and how they can be applied to modern day living. A stunning chalk drawing concludes the presentation which is enhanced by colored lights and special black light effects revealing a previously drawn "hidden" picture. Prior to the presentation, special music will be provided by Shirley Baxter and afterwards there will be ice cream. Free.
Knockoffs: 8 p.m. to midnight, Hey Bryans, 1140 15th Ave., East Moline. Free.
Night People: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Wisenheimer: 9:30 p.m., the establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. This uncensored, long form improv comedy show featuring veteran improvisers will create intelligent and memorable scenes during the show. $5.
Sunday, Aug. 5
River City 6 Jazz Worship Service: 9:10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service.
17th annual Jazz Service: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock island. Enjoy the sounds of jazz music during this service featuring a live band and singers. The service will include performances of traditional favorites and songs written by Bix Beiderbecke. There also will be a bake sale before and after the service. Free.
Summer Hausmusik Zither Concert: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring the Davenport Zither Ensemble. $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth 5-17 years, free for members.
Kevin BF Burt: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Historic Ball: 5-8 p.m., United Methodist Church Activity Center, 407 12th Ave., Orion. Featuring the Tony Hamilton Orchestra. Free dance lessons by QCSODA will begin at 5 p.m. QCSODA dancers will be on hand throughout the ball to help dancers and lead dances of the different eras of history. Participants are encouraged to dress in a favorite era's costume. For more information or to make a reservation, call 309-526-8139. Payment may be made at the door. $15 per couple, $10 per person.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Day by Day: Through July 26. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring works by John Preston. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. Free.
2018 Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo: Thursday, July 26, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The official headquarters for the race this expo will feature packet pickup and late registration as well as informational booths. During pick up participants should check that the bib has the correct name, sex, age and ChronoTrack Timing D-Tag number. To promote a business or event to over 20,000 people at this expo, contact Michelle at Bix7expo@gmail.com. Free.
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Thursday-Saturday, July 26-28, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through July 28. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 students/military.
Youth Dreambuilder Workshops: Friday-Saturday, July 27-28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Through July 28. The Integrity: Arts and Culture Association will host this Youth Dreambuilder series workshop for youth 12 years and older (adults welcome). One workshop will feature guided writing prompts to encourage the discovery of goals, dreams and visions. The other workshop will use drawing and collage to create an inspirational vision board. A light lunch will be provided each day. RSVP requested. For more information or to RSVP, call or text 309-721-6155 or email admin@integrityaca.org with the names and ages of participants. Free.
Channel Cat Talk: Restoring Floodplains: Tuesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 2, 9-10:45 a.m., Channel Cat Docks, Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Olivia Dorothy this session will discuss the fundamentals of a good floodplain restoration project. $14.
Riverine Walk: Putnam Museum's Artifacts: Wednesday, Aug. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 4, 9-10:30 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Explore the river through a program which teaches participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geology of the Mississippi River and the Quad-Cities. Led by Christina Kastell and Christine Chandler from the Putnam Museum participants can explore the museum's storage of 250,000 hidden treasures. See a diverse number of artifacts, from shrunken heads to a molar from a mammoth. Limit 12 people. $6, free for members.
Beginner's Luck: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Aug. 12. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. $15 to $20.
ComedySportz: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 7 p.m., The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Featuring two teams of improv comedians competing for points and laughs. A referee calls the fouls and keeps the match on track. Suitable for all ages. $12. Patrick Adamson, info@comedysportzqc.com, 309-786-1111.
Illinois Bicentennial Celebration: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 4-5, downtown business district, downtown business district, Orion. Through Aug. 5. Featuring speakers, historic performances and presentations, a historic live walking tour, a quilt show, food specials, musical performances, remembrance of veterans, flag ceremonies, a ball and more. Free with charge for some activities.