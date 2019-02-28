"Becoming American: A Documentary Film and Discussion Series on Our Immigration Experience" is coming to the Quad-Cities this spring.
"Becoming American" -- from the National Endowment for the Humanities -- is a six-week program featuring documentary film screenings and moderated discussions designed to encourage an informed discussion of immigration issues against the backdrop of our immigration history, according to augustana.edu.
The film screenings and discussions take place at a variety of venues on Tuesdays from March 5 through April 9, and additional programming will continue through April 30. Discussions will be moderated by Augustana College professors Adam Kaul and Chris Strunk.
The programs will include:
"The Century of Immigration" -- Tuesday, March 5, 7-9 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. About 40 million immigrants from 1820 to 1924, transformed immigration into a major and defining aspect of American life.
"Promise and Prejudice" -- Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Historic and current tension between American ideals of freedom and democracy, and the backlash and resistance to newcomers periodically expressed.
"Between Two Worlds: Identity and Acculturation" -- Tuesday, March 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. New Americans bridge the traditions and values of native countries and the demands and mores of American life, and differences between first and second generations.
"Help Wanted? Immigration and Work" -- Tuesday, March 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Augustana Hanson Hall of Sciences, Room 102, 726 35th St., Rock Island. Economic side of immigration, chronicling the part of immigrant labor that help build America and the conflicted relationship American workers have had with immigrants.
"Family and Community" -- Tuesday, April 2, 3-5 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Historical importance of family and community in immigrants’ adaption to American life.
"Immigration and Popular Culture" -- Tuesday, April 9, 7-9 p.m., St. Ambrose University, Rogalski Center Ballrooms 2–4, West High Street, Davenport.