Dine and Drink

Celebrate the luck of the Irish this week at Double D Diner in Davenport. The diner located at 2225 W. 53rd St. will be featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Patrons can partake in a traditional Irish meal with the corned beef and cabbage special which will come with potatoes and carrots. There also will be a Rueben, Rueben fries and a Bloody Mary with a Rueben on top in addition to the regular menu which includes breakfast all day.

Saturdays there also are bottomless mimosas for $15. Flavors include strawberry, pineapple, orange, apple, cranberry and peach.

The St. Patrick’s Day specials will be available while supplies last. The diner is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday- Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/dblddiner.

With the Family

The Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, will host the Smithsonian traveling exhibition, “Narwhals: Revealing an Arctic Legend,” through April 30.

From their depiction in the 1500s as angry sea monsters to their status as icons of pop culture today, the narwhal, with its unique spiral tusk, has inspired legend in Inuit and European society and fascinated people across cultures for centuries.

Featuring an 18-foot, life-size model of a male narwhal, the exhibition examines the unicorn of the sea. Visitors will learn what the narwhal tusk is for, test tooth knowledge, examine a cast of a skull from a prehistoric narwhal relative and compare the different ways that narwhals and whale relatives have adapted to the Arctic environment. Panoramic images of landscapes and a soundscape of narwhal vocalizations, ice and water flows and other Arctic wildlife will immerse visitors in the Arctic environment of the narwhal.

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/college students/military.

For more information, visit www.putnam.org/exhibits/narwhal-revealing-an-arctic-legend.

On A Date

The oil paintings of artist Laurie Jean Moore will be on exhibit through March 31 at Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., downtown Geneseo.

Moore, a recent resident of Peoria, spent most of her life in California. Her current landscape exhibition depicts the love and special inspiration she has derived from the places where she has lived. Water, and the ocean, can be seen as frequent subjects in the paintings.

For more information, visit smithstudiogeneseo.com

Just For Fun

The Quad City Steamwheelers will kick off their 2023 IFL season with a home game against the Arizona Rattlers on March 17 at 7:05 p.m. in Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline.

To help raise awareness and funding for River Bend Food Bank and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the team will take the field wearing John Deere green jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting the food bank.

Other home dates include: April 1 and 22, May 12 and 26, June 24 and July 8.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at www.steamwheelersfootball.com, www.ticketmaster.com or at the Vibrant Arena box office.

In Real Time

The DeWitt Noon Lions will host the next presentation in the 2023 Travelogue series on March 21. This week will be, “Wooden Shoe Like to Visit Holland: Abroad and At Home?,” with presenter Barbara Mask. It also will be popcorn day.

The 54th season features travels from around the world with different destinations every other Tuesday through May 30. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt.

A $5 donation is suggested with proceeds being used to support local community projects.

Other dates include: April 4, “Planes, Trolleys, Automobiles and Lobster: New England,” with Duane Miller; April 18, “Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home,” with Brian Tugana for pie day; May 2, “Gems of Southeastern Europe,” with Patty Gerrond; May 16, “Egypt: An Amazing Wonder of the World,” with Jerry Skalak; and May 30, “Ukraine: A Call for Humanity,” with Charlie Becker.