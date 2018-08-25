After soundcheck on Friday afternoon, Ben Ford, who plays with his brother, Michael, in the Nashville-based band Airpark, lounged on a picnic table outside the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel and asked a group of strangers for directions to the Figge Art Museum.
The brothers had a few hours before their set and wanted to explore other Alternating Currents happenings.
“Wow,” Ford said, looking at a paper copy of the festival’s schedule. “There’s so much going on. How do you decide?”
This was the common refrain voiced by out-of-town performers like Ford and by Quad-City residents on Friday and Saturday during the second-ever Alternating Currents festival, featuring comedy sets, film screenings, concerts and more at 26 locations throughout downtown Davenport. The festival continues Sunday.
Ahead of the four-day fest, the Downtown Davenport Partnership crew offered this advice for navigating the long list of happenings: “Just get downtown.”
So, that’s what I did.
'Keep finding new things'
Using the Alternating Currents mobile app on my iPhone, I came up with a rough outline for Friday and Saturday. Spoiler alert: I didn’t see everything I planned on.
My first stop was Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, which hosted a comedy show, “Ha Ha Happy Hour,” hosted by James Draper with short sets by Noah Innis, Mitch Banks, Daniel Frana, Mike Lucas and Travis Bails.
Plenty of people bounced around from the brewery and other bar/restaurants to the Stardust to see bands such as Ceramic Animal and Hembree, a Kansas City outfit that Rolling Stone named “Best Artist We Saw at SXSW in 2018.”
There were plenty of things happening simultaneously at nearby venues, such as Barrel House, the Redstone Room, Mac’s Tavern and UP Skybar atop the Current Iowa hotel.
That’s the beauty of the festival, according to Jason Gilliland, director of events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership.
“You’re not going to be able to see everything,” he said. “The idea is to explore and keep finding new things, whether it’s your new favorite band or comedian or film.”
This is when I got a feel for the scale of this festival. At any given moment, there's a slew of other things you could be doing or seeing.
Another beauty of Alternating Currents is that you can see plenty without leaving one spot.
The brewery’s patio got even more crowded, for example, when The Velies, a Quad-City based band, started playing their set, which included mostly original songs and a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy,” led by singer/guitarist Mo Carter, who played two solo sets at Front Street Brewery and Me & Billy on Saturday.
And then it was time for my last stop of the night. One of my friends missed an early set by The Evening Attraction, so we caught the Chicago group later that night at Front Street Brewery.
As I walked back, I got a text from a friend asking, “What’s your plan for day two?”
Colorful chalk creations
Deasia Hickman said didn’t get any sleep on Friday night. Instead, the 18-year-old Rock Island High School graduate stayed up drawing a space-themed illustration she used on Saturday as a guide for her chalk art masterpiece.
I talked to Hickman, who participated in the inaugural Quad-City Arts Chalk Art Fest in 2017, about two hours after she started adding color to a 8-by-10-foot rectangle on 2nd Street.
She was excited to again be participating in an event “where a lot of people see your art and want to know your story.”
Hickman’s story?
She has been drawing since she was 5. She plans to study art next year at Black Hawk College.
“I express myself through my art,” she said. “However I’m feeling, my art speaks for me almost like poetry. If you want to know how I’m doing, just look at my art.”
Wearing knee pads to protect her legs from the pavement, Hickman used her hands to blend in an area of gray and black chalk that would soon turn into a moon.
For Hickman and other chalk artists around her, there was several hours of work ahead.
“I’ll stay here as long as possible,” she said. “It’s me doing what I love.”
To be entered to win $1,500 in cash prizes, Hickman and other chalk artists face a 2 p.m. Sunday deadline. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
'What are you going to do next?'
After passing by more colorful creations and deejay music outside Barrel House, I decided to walk through OMG Becky Fest, which had doubled its size since last year.
Just a short walk from their brick-and-mortar shop on 2nd Street, Nicole Adams and Becca Nicke set up a pop-up version of Abernathy’s, offering vintage clothing and handmade items.
Abernathy’s was one of 103 vendors participating in OMG Becky Fest, a vintage and homemade fair set up inside and outside the RiverCenter. Vendors ranged from jewelry, hand-sewn hats, locally-made tea, wall decor, freshly-pressed T-shirts and vintage household items.
Nicke attended River Roots Live, the festival that Alternating Currents replaced, and said this model is a better way to “showcase the city.”
“This highlights the parts of downtown that are already here and that people can go to every weekend,” she said.
“It seems like everybody has their own agenda,” Nicke added. “Everyone’s asking, ‘What are you going to do next?’ It’s fun.”
For many, Saturday's agenda included the fest’s headlining show featuring Dr. Dog at the Adler Theatre. The evening's schedule was packed with other, mostly free, events, including music by Alan Sweet and Bret Dale at UP Skybar atop the Current Iowa hotel.
Dale, director of programming and education at the River Music Experience, called Alternating Currents “one of the best things that happened to Downtown Davenport.”
“The amount of collaboration with so many venues with so many nonprofits and restaurants and bars makes it really special,” he said. “And I can’t wait for next year.”
The weekend’s festivities brought steady crowds — and new customers — to the Raccoon Motel, which hosted seven shows on Friday and Saturday, according to Lauren Crew, who does marketing for the venue and other events in the area.
“We’re seeing faces we’ve never seen before in our venue,” she said. “It’s good for all the businesses not only this weekend, but for the rest of the year.”
The Raccoon Motel’s patio provided a good view of another activity on Saturday afternoon: Professional wrestling matches.
Scott County Wrestling put on a couple of matches on a pop-up ring in the middle of Pershing Avenue just outside the Raccoon Motel and Armored Gardens. It was a sight that stood out to Dan Bush, who co-owns the Raccoon Motel, Armored Gardens and Analog Arcade Bar.
“Where can you watch pro wrestling in the street, watch someone repel off a building, go to a maker’s fair, see a movie, watch some bands and catch a comedy set, without spending a dime?” he said. “There is absolutely nothing else like it.”