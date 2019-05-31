{{featured_button_text}}

One of the most anticipated concerts in Quad-Cities history is finally almost here. 

Paul McCartney will make his first-ever Quad-Cities appearance June 11 at the TaxSlayer Center, one week before his 77th birthday.

But McCartney is not an outlier; rather, he's the latest in a long line of musical megastars to perform in the area. 

That line started way back in the early 1900s, including Louis Armstrong; Count Basie; Duke Ellington; Glenn Miller; and Tommy Dorsey with Frank Sinatra at the 1914 Col Ballroom in Davenport in its first four decades alone. One of the most historic concerts there was May 23, 1924, when pianist/composer George Gershwin performed his groundbreaking "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra just three months after its New York premiere, as part of an 18-day national tour.

In the decades since, a steady flow of top-tier performers have graced musical stages in the Quad-Cities. 

In advance of Sir Paul's concert, as well as the legendary Tony Bennett, 92, coming June 5 to the Adler Theatre, we invited current and former Quad-Citians to share memories of their favorite major shows through the years.