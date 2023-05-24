Wilson Middle School in Moline's “School of Rock Club” student band will perform this Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 6:45 p.m., as part of Bass Street Landing's 2023
summer concert series.
The students will be the opening act for the evening's headliner band, Fair Warning, and will perform covers of songs the club members have selected.
The concert is free and open to the public. The Bass Street Landing Plaza is at 1601 River Drive in Moline.
Earlier this month, the School of Rock Club band performed at
Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport. Beforehand, they also recorded a few songs in Common Chord's Underground Economy Recording Studio.
The School of Rock Club is one of 23 different extracurricular offerings offered through the Lights on for Learning program, a five-year federal grant program. The program offers free academic support and other enrichment programs before and after school.
Wilson is currently in its fifth year of Lights on for Learning, with 246 students participating this school year.
Lights on for Learning enrollment is open to all Wilson students. John Deere Middle School in Moline also participates in the program.
The six eighth-grade members of Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club" Band prep with a sound check before their live debut at Common Chord's Redstone Room on Monday night.
Olivia Allen
Photos: Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Cord's Redstone Room
Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs Monday, May 1, 2023, at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger and Paige Jackson sing as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger and Paige Jackson sing as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger and Paige Jackson sing as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Guitarists Rowen Howard and Enzo Gomez play as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs a sound check before performing at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Paige Jackson plays the bass as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs Monday, May 1, 2023, at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Natalie Perkins plays the drums as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Enzo Gomez plays the guitar as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger sings as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger and Paige Jackson sing as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs a sound check before performing at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger sings as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Natalie Perkins plays the drums as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Paige Jackson plays the bass as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" record a song at Common Cord, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liv Linnenberger sings as Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Chord's Redstone Room, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!