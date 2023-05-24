Wilson Middle School in Moline's “School of Rock Club” student band will perform this Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 6:45 p.m., as part of Bass Street Landing's 2023 summer concert series.

The students will be the opening act for the evening's headliner band, Fair Warning, and will perform covers of songs the club members have selected.

The concert is free and open to the public. The Bass Street Landing Plaza is at 1601 River Drive in Moline.

Earlier this month, the School of Rock Club band performed at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport. Beforehand, they also recorded a few songs in Common Chord's Underground Economy Recording Studio.

The School of Rock Club is one of 23 different extracurricular offerings offered through the Lights on for Learning program, a five-year federal grant program. The program offers free academic support and other enrichment programs before and after school.

Wilson is currently in its fifth year of Lights on for Learning, with 246 students participating this school year.

Lights on for Learning enrollment is open to all Wilson students. John Deere Middle School in Moline also participates in the program.