The second annual Alternating Currents is coming soon, and we have a better look at the festival's lineup, thanks to another wave of announcements released Tuesday.
The second of three promised announcement waves offers a peek at more things to do — including concerts, film screenings, comedy sets and art shows — during the fest, set for Aug. 23-26 at various outdoor and indoor venues in downtown Davenport.
Musical acts added to the lineup include Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root, Ceramic Animals, The Evening Attraction, Airpark, Arlie, Birdtalker, Drama Duo, East$iders, Hembree, Yes You Are, The Velies, The Zealots and DJ Buddah.
Festival-goers will be treated to a screening of the blockbuster film, "A Quiet Place," as well as a Q&A with its Bettendorf-born writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.
In other movie news for this year's fest, Alternating Currents will debut its film festival, which is open to submissions for creative narrative films, documentaries, experimental films and student films through July 30. Local filmmakers will judge the submissions and cash prizes will be awarded to first-place winners.
Comedians Travis Bails, Mitch Banks, Jessica Mirsa, Trent Struzynski, Noah Innis, James Doyle, Daniel Frana, Tommy Morgan Jr. and Justin Bulver were also added to the weekend's festivities.
The Downtown Davenport Partnership, the arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce that puts on Alternating Currents, previously announced that Dr. Dog will headline the festival with a concert set for Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Adler Theatre. An opening act for that concert has not yet been announced.
Tickets start at $33 for the Dr. Dog show and are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office.
A $20 weekend pass provides access to all shows at the Stardust, the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel and the Redstone Room. Tickets for individual shows at those venues will be available day-of for $5.
In addition, there will be plenty of free things to do throughout the weekend. Admission will be free for the OMG Becky Fest and the Quad-City Arts Chalk Art Festival.
The third and final wave of festival announcements is expected to drop soon.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.