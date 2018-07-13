The Midwest Writing Center will host Marcus Wicker, called "one of the most outstanding young poets in the country" by the center, for a mini-residency this week.
Wicker, a 34-year-old native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the author of two poetry collections, "Maybe the Saddest Thing," a National Poetry Series selection, and "Silencer," both finalists for the NAACP Image Award in Poetry.
His residency will feature three events. First, poet and center executive director Ryan Collins will lead a discussion of Wicker’s latest collection, "Silencer," from 3-4 p.m. Monday at the center, 401 19th St., Rock Island.
Thanks to a grant from the Regional Development Authority, the center will offer a limited number of free copies of "Silencer" to libraries, community organizations and individuals interested in participating in this book discussion or in leading their own. Those interested in acquiring copies of "Silencer" should contact Ryan Collins at mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org or 309-732-7330.
Next, Wicker will lead a poetry workshop open to student writers ages 15-19. The workshop will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of the Rock Island Public Library in downtown Rock Island. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged. Contact Collins at 309-732-7330 or mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org if you plan to attend.
Finally, on Thursday, the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will host a reading with a number of young writers opening for Wicker. The event will start with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by youth readings at 6:30 p.m. and Wicker's reading at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Wicker is the recipient of a Ruth Lilly Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Pushcart Prize, and the Missouri Review's Miller Audio Prize, as well as fellowships from Cave Canem and the Fine Arts Work Center. His poems have appeared in The Nation, Poetry, American Poetry Review, Oxford American, and Boston Review.
He teaches at the University of Memphis, and he is the poetry editor of Southern Indiana Review.