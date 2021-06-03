 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WWE legend Mick Foley coming to Rhythm City Resort
0 comments
topical

WWE legend Mick Foley coming to Rhythm City Resort

  • Updated
  • 0
Mick Foley

Mick Foley

WWE Legend Mick Foley is moving from the ring to the Rhythm Room in Davenport on September 13 for a 7 p.m. show.

General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $50 and include a Meet & Greet after the show.

Seating will be first-come, first-serve. Tickets are available now at rhythmcitycasino.com or by purchasing them from the Market in the Casino.

Mick Foley is a legendary professional wrestler, turned multi-time best-selling author, turned stand-up comic/spoken word performer.

One of the cornerstones of WWE’s meteoric rise in the late 90’s, Mick Foley earned the nickname "The Hardcore Legend" for his ability to absorb seemingly inhuman punishment in some of the most dramatic matches in sports-entertainment history.  

The Rhythm City Casino Resort (rhythmcitycasino.com) is located at 7077 Elmore Ave.

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell's first film in six years

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rejected titles for 25 popular films
Movies

Rejected titles for 25 popular films

Titles can drastically change how a film is perceived by audiences. Take, for example, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” in place of “Blade Runner” or “The Lunch Bunch” over “The Breakfast Club."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News