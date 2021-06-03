WWE legend Mick Foley coming to Rhythm City Resort

WWE Legend Mick Foley is moving from the ring to the Rhythm Room in Davenport on September 13 for a 7 p.m. show.

General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $50 and include a Meet & Greet after the show.

Seating will be first-come, first-serve. Tickets are available now at rhythmcitycasino.com or by purchasing them from the Market in the Casino.

Mick Foley is a legendary professional wrestler, turned multi-time best-selling author, turned stand-up comic/spoken word performer.

One of the cornerstones of WWE’s meteoric rise in the late 90’s, Mick Foley earned the nickname "The Hardcore Legend" for his ability to absorb seemingly inhuman punishment in some of the most dramatic matches in sports-entertainment history.

The Rhythm City Casino Resort (rhythmcitycasino.com) is located at 7077 Elmore Ave.

Quad-City Times​

