DAVENPORT – Quad-Cities native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins will hold a fan meet-and-greet on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee in Davenport, at 53rd Street.
Rollins (born Colby Lopez), a 33-year-old Buffalo, Iowa native, graduated from Davenport West High School in 2004, and signed with the WWE in 2010. Upon capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2015, and after winning his first Intercontinental Championship, he became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion.
The 2019 WWE Universal Champion, Rollins competed this past April in WWE Live at Moline's TaxSlayer Center for the last time with The Shield (his three-man tag team), which was broadcast live on the WWE Network.
“It's a big thing,” Mark Esau, manager of the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, said Monday of his appearance. “It's an opportunity to get customers in to get meet and greet a local superstar.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rollins is sponsored by the candy companies Mars and Wrigley (which produces Snickers and Skittles, among many other products), and they approached Hy-Vee about having the Wednesday event, Esau said.
Photo opportunities and autographs will be available. A wristband policy will be in effect for this event for those ages 5 and older, and will be open to the first 200 attendees. Wristbands will be distributed approximately 90 minutes before the event start time.
For more information on Rollins, visit wwe.com/superstars/seth-rollins.