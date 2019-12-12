12-year-old Davenport dancer realizes dream as 'Nutcracker' prince

“I feel like it's great we're adding more non-Caucasian people to shows,” Trey said. “I just really love, no matter how dark or light my skin is, or anybody else's. If they're able to have discipline and be able to perform it, they should.”

Alex Williams, a sixth-grader from Hampton, has studied ballet for 18 months and this is his second “Nutcracker.”

“I fell in love with it,” he said of classes twice a week. “It helps me a lot in things outside of class, such as sports and martial arts. I also enjoy being with the people who dance here. It's almost like a family to me.”

Malachi Squires, a veteran Chicago-based dancer in his second BQC season, has done “Nutcracker” for 20 years and this year is dancing Clara's father, the Nutcracker, the Russian dance and the Cavalier with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“I like stories and prefer to keep the stories fresh somehow,” he said. “With 'Nutcracker,' you bring your own ideas to each role, see what sticks. Like as Clara's father, there's a different swing on that; we made up little back stories for each character. My character is divorced three times, and I have a young wife, only together a few months. It's kind of silly, but it keep things fresh.”