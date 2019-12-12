12-year-old Davenport dancer realizes dream as 'Nutcracker' prince

ROCK ISLAND — When Trey Gordon first saw the magical Ballet Quad Cities production of “The Nutcracker” at age 4, he was transfixed and dreamed of being the playful Rat King.
Eight years later, the seventh-grader at Sudlow in Davenport steps into the leading role as the dashing young prince in this weekend's performances at the Adler Theatre.
“I thought I'd have to wait a lot of years because it used to only be company dancers,” said Trey, who's danced at the BQC school for five years. "I feel like I've earned it. I've done hard work and having the discipline. I've improved a lot.”
“Nutcracker” is Trey's seventh ballet with BQC, and third “Nutcracker” — starting in 2014, he previously played a mouse and party boy. This year's female lead, Clara, is Sarah McVey, a 16-year-old from Pleasant Valley High School.
“I enjoy how we can use our bodies instead of our voice to tell a story,” Trey said of ballet. “When you're on stage, you have to play it up more, so people can understand what's happening. If you have words, you can get straight to the point.”
He's also proud to be an African-American in the role.
“I feel like it's great we're adding more non-Caucasian people to shows,” Trey said. “I just really love, no matter how dark or light my skin is, or anybody else's. If they're able to have discipline and be able to perform it, they should.”
Alex Williams, a sixth-grader from Hampton, has studied ballet for 18 months and this is his second “Nutcracker.”
You have free articles remaining.
“I fell in love with it,” he said of classes twice a week. “It helps me a lot in things outside of class, such as sports and martial arts. I also enjoy being with the people who dance here. It's almost like a family to me.”
Malachi Squires, a veteran Chicago-based dancer in his second BQC season, has done “Nutcracker” for 20 years and this year is dancing Clara's father, the Nutcracker, the Russian dance and the Cavalier with the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“I like stories and prefer to keep the stories fresh somehow,” he said. “With 'Nutcracker,' you bring your own ideas to each role, see what sticks. Like as Clara's father, there's a different swing on that; we made up little back stories for each character. My character is divorced three times, and I have a young wife, only together a few months. It's kind of silly, but it keep things fresh.”
The dancers also savor being able to perform with live orchestra, here the Cedar Rapids-based Orchestra Iowa.
“They bring their own energy,” Squires said. “It's always a little different, things shift subtly from night to night. Every show's different. Any live music will do that — they bring way more energy to the production versus canned music. You have to be able to adapt to the moment, and inspires you to give more energy.”
Nick Bartolotti, a new BQC dancer from New York State, dances the Rat King and Spanish Dance, in his third “Nutcracker,” but never these roles.
“Rat King is so much fun because it's all character,” Bartolotti said. “What's fun about 'The Nutcracker,' because it's so well-known, everybody does it a little different.”
“One of my favorite things is being able to explore the different characters, and the movement itself,” he said. “The Rat King is very frantic, whereas the Spanish Dance is much different. Those two different sets of movement is fun.”
Domingo Rubio (BQC's frequent Dracula in the fall) is playing the toymaker Drosselmeyer for the second year in a row. He does the Arabian Dance in Act II with Rachel Martens.
“Tchaikovsky is like the Shakespeare of composers. He can reach you even if you don't know any music,” Rubio said.