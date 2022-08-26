'You can't leave a show without being happy:' ComedySportz Quad Cities to drum up laughs in Moline's Spotlight Theatre

How does one get fouled in an improvisational theater competition? They make a joke corny enough to garner groans from the audience. The penalty is an apology, given by the offender to the victims of his dad joke or bad pun.

There were a few groans made during the ComedySportz Quad Cities practice Tuesday evening, but there were a lot more laughs. The improv comedy show is coming back to the Quad-Cities this fall after a three-year hiatus, and the group is gearing up to give gut-busting performances.

"I'm excited to hear laughter from our community again," ComedySportz Quad Cities owner Bob Kelly said. "It feels like the community at large could use a good laugh; we need to come back together. We're looking forward to being part of that."

ComedySportz Quad Cities is a competition that pits two teams against each other in improv games — nothing is scripted or planned out beforehand. There are 25 ComedySportz groups around the world.

A referee will introduce games and enforce rules, including the groaner foul. The audience can shout out suggestions and determine the winning team, receiving bragging rights as a prize. Some audience members may even get to participate in a game.

"I think what we all love is that the audience is a big part of the show, too," Director of Operations and Creative Development Rick Davis said. "We wouldn't have a show without them. So helping them have fun and let loose and be interactive with them makes all the difference for for what we do."

Matches will be held Friday and Saturday nights starting in November at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

People 17 and older interested in performing in the show can attend auditions, which will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Spotlight Theatre. Auditions will last 2 1/2 hours, and candidates should dress in clothes they're comfortable moving around in. No improv or theater experience is required.

Kelly, Davis and Communications Director Monta Ponsetto all have history with ComedySportz Quad Cities, having joined in the 1990s. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic there weren't many chances to perform, and the smiles on their and the other participants' faces during the practice made it clear it was missed.

The group of 15 made their way through analytic exercises and word games before beginning to act out scenes, and in between pretending to be superheroes and parts of a roller coaster, people who had been strangers began to interact like old friends.

There have been a few disasters in ComedySportz Quad Cities' past, from a mounted television falling on a player to the Rock Island Brewing Co. kitchen catching on fire during a show, but that didn't stop the laughs, Ponsetto said.

No matter how people are feeling before the competition begins, stepping up on that stage makes most everything else slip away, leaving only the urge to have a good time. As for the audience, they'll never know exactly what they're going to see, but that doesn't matter in the face of all the fun.

"You can't leave a show without being happy," Ponsetto said.