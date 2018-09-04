A whip-smart thriller that will keep you guessing, “Searching” is one of the most well-told thrillers of the year.
And that’s partly because screenwriter/director Aneesh Chaganty knows how so many of us communicate.
He wisely uses YouTube clips, FaceTime chats, text messages and Google searches to set up the story of a family of three: David (John Cho, “Star Trek: Into Darkness.”) his wife (Sara Sohn, “Furious 7”) and their daughter Margot (Michelle La as a teenager.) We watch Margot grow up through electronic history, including video of her piano playing and cooking at the stove with her mother.
Within a handful of minutes, we learn that the loving family has lost its core: David’s wife has died from lymphoma, leaving him a single dad.
He thinks he knows Margot pretty well until one day when she doesn’t return his calls. Within a few hours, he realizes something is wrong — possibly terribly wrong — and calls the police.
Chaganty deserves a nod for Best Director come Academy Awards time. The entire movie unfolds in a series of video footage, emails and phone conversations and online searches.
David spends most of his time seated at a computer, whether it’s in a virtual meeting or trying to track down Margot’s friends to find clues about her whereabouts.
That’s also how he stays in touch with Detective Vick (Debra Messing, television’s “Will & Grace”) who leads the search for Margot.
David completes much of the legwork himself — that is, until his emotions begin to interfere with the investigation. Vick, a no-nonsense, determined professional, finally asks him to stop helping and wait for the professionals to do their jobs.
I love the way the movie drags red herrings through the proceedings. David discovers some suspicious characters who seem to be on the fringes of Margot’s life — or are they? While David has Margot’s left-behind laptop in his hands, he uses every means available to find people who knew her.
We’re not surprised that he really didn’t know his daughter very well. And it’s clear that neither he nor his daughter have recovered from the earlier tragedy, even though they have gone on to live their lives normally — at least to most appearances.
In addition to telling a crackerjack thriller, Chaganty also might be telling us something about ourselves. We might feel isolated, or think that we have secrets. But it’s surprisingly easy to follow the digital trails most of us leave behind every day.