If you skip seeing this movie, you’ll be nun the worse off.
Except for a couple of aspects – particularly its outstanding cinematography – “The Nun” is a money-grab spin-off of the far better “The Conjuring.” It’s not nearly as smart or cohesive, and it’s really not worth your time or you money - maybe a matinee or bargain-night price at the most.
The titular character first appeared in “The Conjuring 2.” This is a prequel set in 1952, when a nun hangs herself at creepy cloistered abbey in Romania. The Vatican dispatches Father Burke (Demian Bichir, “The Hateful Eight”) – think “The Exorcist” - to investigate what happened.
He is accompanied by Sister Irene (Vera Farmiga’s younger sister Taissa Farmiga).
A young farmer called Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet, “Elle”) found the nun who committed suicide. He shares what little he knows with the priest and the nun, telling them that this was the first nun he ever saw when he made deliveries to the abbey.
The three begin to investigate the abbey (It’s never good sign when you discover a door that says “God Ends here,” incidentally.) Burke and Irene begin to form a sort of tentative friendship, and discuss the pasts that haunt both of them.
“I had a series of visions when I was younger, and after each one ended the same spot would be stuck in my head,” she tells Burke, who still grieves for a boy he couldn’t help.
Cinematographer Maxime Alexandre is wonderfully talented. Using gentle light, he makes Irene’s character, attired in white, almost luminous in scenes that depict her against a gray environment. Some of his visions, if you will, are so breath-taking that they will make you momentarily forget about the movie’s skinny plot that relies on “Boo!” moments to be scary.
Other than the extraordinary visuals, you’ve seen this kind of thing before. Even in a D-Box seat, which moves and vibrates in synch with the action unfolding on the screen, the jump-scares were easily anticipated. It’s really an exorcism movie, in the sense that the nun and the priest must encounter whatever lies within the abbey.
The most enjoyable part of the experience, if you go a few minutes early, is that you get to see the trailer for a new “Halloween” flick. Once again, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who is anticipating the return of her psychopathic brother.
October is fast approaching, and with it more movies like “The Nun.” Why waste your time on a lesser spin-off when you can see what promises to be an interesting sequel to a classic 1978 horror flick?