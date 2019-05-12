Erie High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Travis Coleman, child of Mary and Michael Coleman, plans to major in Science at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian of my class, Illinois State Scholar and 2nd-Team All-Conference infielder in baseball.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I have learned in high school that I will take with me after high school is that being nice to people will make you be remembered easier by everyone rather than being cool. If someone is not nice, they will always be remembered as a mean person, even if they were a great athlete. If they were not a nice person they will be remembered by that. In High School, it’s easy to become involved in sports and other things, but it can also be easy to get caught up in the drama. So when someone is nice and not involved in the drama, they will be remembered forever. The sports go away and so does the fame, but never the personality of someone.
The Arts
Melanie Gustaf, child of Jim and Wendy Gustaf, plans to major in Radiologic Sciences at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Top 3 achievements: Academic Excellence, Three Rivers Honor Choir Member and National Honor Society Board Member
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the biggest things I’ve learned in high school is to organize my priorities. I should do the things I have to do first like homework, paying bills, and going to work but then I should do the things that are important to me. I shouldn’t spend my free time trying to please others. I shouldn’t stretch myself too thin and never give myself some time to take care of me. That will lead to burnout and I will stop doing everything in general. If I pace myself and prioritize my tasks then I will get things done in a timely manner and give myself time to relax. I learned that my well-being is more important than trying to get everything done all at once and making everyone else happy.
Humanities
Josh Hammer, child of Scott and Meri Hammer, plans to major in Pre-Law.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Honorable Mention All-State (Basketball) and NHS President
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have learned how important is it to meet new people. The relationships that I have formed throughout my high school career have proven to be very beneficial. Treating people with respect is important in keeping a good relationship with others. The relationships I have formed have given me some great opportunities.
Math/The Sciences
Alissa Decker, child of Arlyn and Melissa Decker, plans to major in Early Childhood Education at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Academic Excellence - 4 Years, Top 5 of Class - 3 Years and National Honor Society - Board
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I learned that I will take with me after high school is to always try your hardest at everything and anything even if it may not seem like something that’s worth trying your best on. It will matter, and it may not matter at the moment, but it can matter later on. For instance, one bad grade can decrease a student’s grade point average in high school. At that time it may not seem that failing a 10-point assignment is going to make any difference, but in reality, it can make every difference unexpectedly and at the worst time possible. In the future, I will always try my hardest because it matters, and high school has taught me that it’s always worth trying regardless of the circumstances.
Vocational Education
Carissa Johnson is the child of Jeremiah and Pam Johnson.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I’ve learned that will follow me after high school is how to do taxes. Let’s be honest, the American school system is flawed and while I’m writing this for vocational, I was only able to do it for one year. That’s one year out of the 12 grades where I can actually work with what I want to make a career out of. Not nearly as much time as one should, but hey, the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. So yeah, the main important thing I’m getting out of my high school experience is taxes. Thanks.
Young Journalist
Abigail Eads is the child of Larry and Pam Eads.
Top achievement: Illinois State Scholar
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I've learned that change is okay, and not knowing everything is okay, and that no matter what, I'm amazing and absolutely no one can take that from me.
