Erin Rae
See Nashville-based artist Erin Rae perform this weekend as part of GAS Feed & Seed Festival. 

Erin Rae, a Nashville-based folk/country songstress, hasn’t been able to stay away from Davenport this year. She previously played the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in July and returned for a surprise show in early October. She is coming back this weekend to play GAS. Don’t miss performances of her dreamy songs, “Wild Blue Wind,” and “Putting on Airs.”

See Erin Rae at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust

