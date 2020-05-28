Erpelding, Bunn named BHS 2020 Athletes of the Year

Maggie Erpelding and Charlie Bunn have been named the 2020 Athletes of the Year at Bettendorf High School.

Five male and five female senior athletes are selected each year from nominations by coaches based on athletic talent, number of major letters earned, attitude and conduct (citizenship), academic achievement, school contributions outside of athletics, and peer acceptance and leadership. The finalists were recognized and the winners were announced at the virtual Bettendorf High School All Sports Event on Monday, May 18.

Erpelding is a four-sport athlete who has earned a total of 13 varsity letters — two each in volleyball and basketball, four in track and five in softball. As team captain in volleyball, she was also voted honorable mention for MAC All-Conference. In basketball, she was voted honorable mention in 2018 and in 2019 she was a second team all-conference selection. She also was selected for the senior All-Star Iowa vs. Illinois 2020 game. In track, Maggie was voted first and second team for a variety of events, including the 4 x 100, Distance Medley, 4 x 200 and sprint medley. She also qualified for the Drake Relays from 2017-2019 and was a state qualifier for 2017, 2018 and 2019. In softball, she was selected second team all-conference. She will be attending the University of Northern Iowa.