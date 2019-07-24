Age: 19
Home: Kenya
This year: Second in Cotton Row 10k; third in Meru 10k, Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Orange County Classic 10k and Get in Gear 10k; fifth in Shelter Island 10k; seventh in Crescent City Classic 10k; eighth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
At Bix: First appearance.
