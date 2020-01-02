Ethan Happ, Rockridge

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Before going on to becoming an all-Big Ten and All-American performer at Wisconsin, Happ was a two-time first team all-state selection at Rockridge. He averaged 33 points and 15 rebounds per game as a senior in leading the Rockets to a 28-1 record and No. 1 ranking for most of the 2013-14 season.

Rockridge was undefeated during the regular season and had its championship hopes dashed in the sectional championship by Bloomington Central Catholic. Happ had 29 points in his final game.

Happ, selected as Big Ten freshman of the year in 2015-16, became the first player in the last 35 years of the conference to score more than 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career.

The 6-10 Happ is playing professional basketball overseas.

