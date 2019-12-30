You are the owner of this article.
Ethan Happ
Wisconsin graduate Ethan Happ will begin his professional career with Olympiacos of the Euroleague in Greece. Happ is in Greece this week to take his physical and sign his contract. He will return home for a few weeks and join the team in Greece on August 20.

The former Rockridge High School star completed his college career at Wisconsin in March, but he left his handprints all over the Badgers’ record book.

Happ, who started all 139 games during his Wisconsin career, finished as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots, became the first Big Ten player in 35 years to finish with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and was one of only six players ever to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists.

As a senior, he not only made first team All-Big Ten for the third time but also was a consensus second-team All-American and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pete Newell Big Man Awards. Happ signed in July to play for Olympiacos of the Greek EuroLeague but is currently on loan to Vanoli Cremona in Italy.

