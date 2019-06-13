061419-meyer-eugene

November 26, 1931 – June 12, 2019

DEWITT — Eugene Maxwell "Gene" Meyer, 87, of DeWitt, Iowa, was welcomed to his heavenly home surrounded by loved ones on June 12, 2019. Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, is in charge of his cremation. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, Grand Mound, Iowa, with Vicar Kirsten Lee officiating, on Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m.

