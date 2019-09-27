From 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Judy Cook will present “Ghosts!” at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Cook an author, singer and entertainer, will perform songs, share poetry and ancient ballads of the supernatural while the audiences watches project photos of ancient British castle ruins and paintings from the Appalachian Mountains. Refreshments will follow in the Butterworth Center dining room.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Butterworth Center, Moline. Free.
