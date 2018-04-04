Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Changing Lawn Expectations in Your Neighborhood." This discussion will begin with information on the public education campaign, "Good Neighbor Iowa," and changing the way we look at lawn care including easy ways to ensure yards benefit wildlife and the environment, mistakes to avoid and common lawn concerns. Featuring guest speaker, Tara Witherow. $10, $5 members.
2018 Opening Doors Gala: 6-11 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring magical entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions. Two local magicians, David Casas and Michael Sampson, will perform strolling magic during the cocktail hour and Travis Hosette will sing Sinatra Live. Gala attendees will get to be part of the magic and hear about how the impact donations make on families like ones enrolled in the TotalChild program. Proceeds benefit Family Resources. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit, famres.org/calendar.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Katie Ganshert: 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road , Davenport. Book signing. Free.
Tony Hamilton Orchestra: 7-10 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Tony Hamilton Orchestra will be playing big band music for dancing and listening including fox trot, swing, waltzes, cha cha, rumba and tango. $10.
"High School Musical": 7 p.m., Davenport Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1120 Main St., Davenport. Through April 8. Presented by Blue Devil Productions. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bluedevildrama.weebly.com. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens.
Danielle Nicole Band with the Brandon Miller Band: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Multi-date events
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Symphony Under the Cathedral: ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by BHC alumna Tami Schmidt that were inspired by her own prairie. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Abandoned: Through April 22. 1-4 p.m., River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring the photographs by Karen Austion inspired by the rough beauty and loneliness of forgotten places slowly being taken back by nature. Many of the frames were made by Mallory Austin from reclaimed wood from a century barn near Camanche. Mallory also will have a display of several Early American storage chests made from the same reclaimed wood. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
In Trunks, Hearts, and Hands: Through April 29. German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Thirteen museums and organizations share stories, artifacts and historic photos for this traveling banner display that allows visitors to explore and celebrate immigration to Iowa through the objects, skills and traditions that the immigrants brought here. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.