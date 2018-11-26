John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.

French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of art making changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.